Lirik Lagu You're in Love With a Psycho - Kasabian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You're in Love With a Psycho
You know it's the place I need
But you got me walking circles like a dog on a lead
The doctors say I'm crazy, that I'm eight miles thick
I'm like the taste of Macaroni on a seafood stick
You got me switched on baby, like electric Eel
And I'm tight with Axel Foley, that's just how I feel
Like a grapefruit and a magic trick
The prodigal son
I'm walking
I'm walking
I'm walking
I walk so quick
And it just don't mean a thing
We've been waiting far too long
We'll play it out again
This is just my serenade
You're in love with a Psycho
You're in love with a Psycho
And there's nothing you can do about it
I got you running all around it
You're in love with a Psycho
You're in love with a Psycho
And there's nothing you can do about it
You're never gonna be without it
Jibber-jabber at the bargain booze
Reciting Charles Bukowski, I got nothing to lose
And I wait for you to follow me, to share my chips
But you're walking
You're walking
You walk
You walk so quick
Nobody's gonna take you there
I stick around for the thousand yard stare
I go to sleep in a duffle bag
I'm never up, never down, down, down, down
You're in love with a Psycho
You're in love with a Psycho
And there's just nothing you can do about it
I got you running all around it
You're in love with a Psycho
You're in love with a Psycho
And there's nothing you can do about it
You never gonna be without it
Artikel Pilihan