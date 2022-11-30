Lirik Lagu You're in Love With a Psycho - Kasabian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You're in Love With a Psycho

You know it's the place I need

But you got me walking circles like a dog on a lead

The doctors say I'm crazy, that I'm eight miles thick

I'm like the taste of Macaroni on a seafood stick

You got me switched on baby, like electric Eel

And I'm tight with Axel Foley, that's just how I feel

Like a grapefruit and a magic trick

The prodigal son

I'm walking

I'm walking

I'm walking

I walk so quick

And it just don't mean a thing

We've been waiting far too long

We'll play it out again

This is just my serenade

You're in love with a Psycho

You're in love with a Psycho

And there's nothing you can do about it

I got you running all around it

You're in love with a Psycho

You're in love with a Psycho

And there's nothing you can do about it

You're never gonna be without it

Jibber-jabber at the bargain booze

Reciting Charles Bukowski, I got nothing to lose

And I wait for you to follow me, to share my chips

But you're walking

You're walking

You walk

You walk so quick

Nobody's gonna take you there

I stick around for the thousand yard stare

I go to sleep in a duffle bag

I'm never up, never down, down, down, down

You're in love with a Psycho

You're in love with a Psycho

And there's just nothing you can do about it

I got you running all around it

You're in love with a Psycho

You're in love with a Psycho

And there's nothing you can do about it

You never gonna be without it