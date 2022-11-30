Lirik Lagu The Gambler - Kenny Rogers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Gambler - Kenny Rogers

On a warm summer's evening

On a train bound for nowhere

I met up with a gambler

We were both too tired to sleep

So we took turns a-starin'

Out the window at the darkness

The boredom overtook us

And he began to speak

He said, "Son, I've made a life

Out of readin' people's faces

And knowin' what the cards were

By the way they held their eyes.

So if you don't mind my sayin'

I can see you're out of aces

For a taste of your whiskey

I'll give you some advice."

So I handed him my bottle

And he drank down my last swallow

Then he bummed a cigarette

And asked me for a light

And the night got deathly quiet

And his face lost all expression

Said, "If you're gonna play the game, boy,

You gotta learn to play it right.

You got to know when to hold 'em,

Know when to fold 'em,

Know when to walk away,

And know when to run.

You never count your money

When you're sittin' at the table.

There'll be time enough for countin'

When the dealing's done.

Every gambler knows

That the secret to survivin'

Is knowin' what to throw away

And knowin' what to keep.

'Cause every hand's a winner,

And every hand's a loser,

And the best that you can hope for

Is to die in your sleep."

And when he finished speakin'

He turned back toward the window

Crushed out his cigarette

And faded off to sleep

And somewhere in the darkness

The gambler he broke even

And in his final words

I found an ace that I could keep

You got to know when to hold 'em

Know when to fold 'em

Know when to walk away

And know when to run

You never count your money

When you're sittin' at the table

There'll be time enough for countin'

When the dealing's done

You've got to know when to hold 'em

(When to hold 'em)

Know when to fold 'em

(When to fold 'em)

Know when to walk away

And know when to run

You never count your money

When you're sittin' at the table

There'll be time enough for countin'

When the dealing's done