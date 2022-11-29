Lirik Lagu RIP - Olivia O'Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu RIP - Olivia O'Brien

You don't make time like you used to

Got a new girl, new friends, brand new

I swear it's like I don't even know you

Yeah, I miss the old you

I kinda want to fight like we used to

To make it alright like we used to

Anything, 'cause I didn't want to lose you

But this time we've gone too far

We've gone too far

This new you, this new dude

Don't know him, don't want to

I wish that I still knew the old him, the old you

R-I-P to the old you

I miss the old you

It's like you're dead to me now

R-I-P to the old you

I fucking miss you

I would have never let you down like you did to me

Now you're dead to me

R-I-P

You're acting like the people that we hated

You're hanging with the worst and I hate it

All you do now is get too faded

You think you're the shit now

Now everything is too complicated

You can try, but there's no way to save it

Because you're too caught up in that fake shit

I wish that we could just restart, just restart

This new you, this new dude

Don't know him, don't want to

I wish that I still knew the old him, the old you

R-I-P to the old you

I miss the old you

It's like you're dead to me now

R-I-P to the old you

I fucking miss you

I would have never let you down like you did to me

Now you're dead to me

R-I-P

R-I-P to the old you

I fucking miss you

It's like you're six feet in the ground

One day you gon' miss me

You'll come running back and you'll hit me up

But I won't answer that shit, nah, I won't answer that shit, nah

One day I won't miss you

When I'm drunk and sad I won't hit you up

Because I'll be over that shit yeah, I'll be over that shit yeah

R-I-P to the old you (R-I-P to you)

I miss the old you (I miss you)

It's like you're dead to me now (dead to me)

R-I-P to the old you (R-I-P)

I fucking miss you (I miss you)

I would have never let you down (never let you down)

Like you did to me (like you did to me)

Now you're dead to me (dead to me now)

R-I-P

R-I-P to the old you (R-I-P)

I fucking miss you (I miss you)

It's like you're six feet in the ground