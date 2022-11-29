Lirik Lagu RIP - Olivia O'Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu RIP - Olivia O'Brien
You don't make time like you used to
Got a new girl, new friends, brand new
I swear it's like I don't even know you
Yeah, I miss the old you
I kinda want to fight like we used to
To make it alright like we used to
Anything, 'cause I didn't want to lose you
But this time we've gone too far
We've gone too far
This new you, this new dude
Don't know him, don't want to
I wish that I still knew the old him, the old you
R-I-P to the old you
I miss the old you
It's like you're dead to me now
R-I-P to the old you
I fucking miss you
I would have never let you down like you did to me
Now you're dead to me
R-I-P
You're acting like the people that we hated
You're hanging with the worst and I hate it
All you do now is get too faded
You think you're the shit now
Now everything is too complicated
You can try, but there's no way to save it
Because you're too caught up in that fake shit
I wish that we could just restart, just restart
This new you, this new dude
Don't know him, don't want to
I wish that I still knew the old him, the old you
R-I-P to the old you
I miss the old you
It's like you're dead to me now
R-I-P to the old you
I fucking miss you
I would have never let you down like you did to me
Now you're dead to me
R-I-P
R-I-P to the old you
I fucking miss you
It's like you're six feet in the ground
One day you gon' miss me
You'll come running back and you'll hit me up
But I won't answer that shit, nah, I won't answer that shit, nah
One day I won't miss you
When I'm drunk and sad I won't hit you up
Because I'll be over that shit yeah, I'll be over that shit yeah
R-I-P to the old you (R-I-P to you)
I miss the old you (I miss you)
It's like you're dead to me now (dead to me)
R-I-P to the old you (R-I-P)
I fucking miss you (I miss you)
I would have never let you down (never let you down)
Like you did to me (like you did to me)
Now you're dead to me (dead to me now)
R-I-P
R-I-P to the old you (R-I-P)
I fucking miss you (I miss you)
It's like you're six feet in the ground
