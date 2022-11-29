Lirik Lagu No Love - Olivia O'Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Love - Olivia O'Brien

I hate going out, I hate coming home

I hate how you're never pickin’ up your phone, yeah

Just pick up your phone, yeah

I hate faking like, like we get along

I hate how everybody wanna do me wrong, yeah

Ain't even like mine songs, yeah

You act like you did it yourself

But you're just taking credit for somebody else, yeah

You're somebody else, yeah

You look like you're nice, but you're not

And if anyone likes you, it's just cause you're hot, yeah

And you think you're hot, yeah

Love ain't a thing in L.A

Ain't no love in L.A

Love ain't a thing in L.A

Ain't no love in L.A

But nothin' is real anyway

Say you needed me, but I guess you don't

Cause you met somebody better now you're out the door, yeah

Now you’re out the door, yeah

Think you traded up, but in the end you lost

Guess you gained a little fame, but baby what's the cost, yeah

Tell me, what's the cost, yeah

You act like you did it yourself

But you're just taking credit for somebody else, yeah

You're somebody else, yeah

You look like you're nice, but you're not

And if anyone likes you, it's just cause you're hot, yeah

And you think you're hot, yeah

Love ain't a thing in L.A

Ain't no love in L.A

Love ain't a thing in L.A

Ain't no love in L.A

But nothin' is real anyway

Why you over there looking like you lost some

Why you over there looking like you want something

I know you want something

Why you even here if you ain't gon' do some

Why you sittin' there showing off your new some

You just sit and stare, nothing in your mind runnin'

(Nothing in your mind runnin', nothing in your mind runnin')

Love ain't a thing in LA

Ain't no love in LA

Love ain't a thing in L.A

Ain't no love in L.A, oh

Ooh, and nothin' is real anyway