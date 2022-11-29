Lirik Lagu Hate U Love U - Olivia O'Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hate U Love U - Olivia O'Brien

Feeling used, but I'm still missing you

And I can't see the end of this

Just wanna feel your kiss against my lips

And now all this time is passing by

But I still can't seem to tell you why

It hurts me every time I see you

Realize how much I need you

I hate you, I love you

I hate that I love you

Don't want to, but I can't put

Nobody else above you

I hate you, I love you

I hate that I want you

You want her, you need her

And I'll never be her

What about all the times

You would pick me up and we'd just drive

Around until we found a place to stay and waste the day away

We'd do nothing but it was okay with me

You say it's not good to spend all my time

Thinking about you so late at night

But I can't stop once I start it's like an avalanche

Thoughts coming and I just wanna hold your hand

Hold your breath, I'm going under

Not coming up 'til this night is over

'Til this night is over

I hate you, I love you

I hate that I love you

Don't want to, but I can't put

Nobody else above you

I hate you, I love you

I hate that I want you

You want her, you need her

And I'll never be her

All alone, I watch you watch her

Like she's the only girl you've ever seen

You don't care, you never did

You don't give a damn about me

Yeah, all alone, I watch you watch her

She is the only thing you've ever seen

How is it you never notice

That you were slowly killing me

I hate you, I love you

I hate that I love you

Don't want to, but I can't put

Nobody else above you

I hate you, I love you

I hate that I want you

You want her, you need her

And I'll never be her

Credit

Artis: Olivia O’Brien

Album: Heart Break

Dirilis: 2017

Pencipta lagu: Garrett Nash, Olivia O’Brien

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Hate U Love U

Hate U Love U merupakan lagu yang menceritakan kisah melankolis tentang hubungan yang hilang.