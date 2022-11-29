Lirik Lagu Find What You’re Looking For - Olivia O'Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Find What You’re Looking For - Olivia O'Brien

I always knew you'd be the one

To break me down, no, it's not fun

To be the girl you hit and run

Wish you were sorry for the things you've done

And after all you put me through

I'm sick and tired of loving you more

I just can't give you what you're looking for

I hope you find what you're looking for

What you're looking for

Find what you're looking for

What you're looking for

Didn't give you what you want

Gave you what you need

You beg me "please, baby, baby, don't leave"

I hope you find what you're looking for

What you're looking for

Find what you're looking for

What you're looking for

They say you don't know what you got

'Til it's too late, I'm already gone

I don't care that you're not here

Won't wipe my eyes, cause there's no tears

I'm not what you wanted, I'm not what you need

Just not what you wanted and that's fine with me

I don't know why I cared so much

I'm doing fine without your love

I hope you find what you're looking for

What you're looking for

Find what you're looking for

What you're looking for

Didn't give you what you want

Gave you what you need

You beg me "please, baby, baby, don't leave"

I hope you find what you're looking for

What you're looking for

Find what you're looking for

What you're looking for

I always knew that you were not about me

Always doing things I like without me

Tryna front you, say you're just a bad boy

But I know you, you're nothing but a sad boy

You lie to me, you tell me that you love me

Saying that you put no one above me

But I'm not dumb, I know just what you wanted

I never should've stayed, just being honest

I hope you find what you're looking for

What you're looking for

Find what you're looking for

What you're looking for

Didn't give you what you want

Gave you what you need

You beg me "please, baby, baby, don't leave"

I hope you find what you're looking for

What you're looking for

Find what you're looking for

What you're looking for

Credit

Artis: Olivia O’Brien

Album: -

Dirilis: 2016

Pencipta lagu: Olivia O’Brien

Genre: Pop

Fakta tentang Olivia O’Brien

Memiliki 1,4 juta pengikut di Instagram, Olivia O’Brien merupakan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat yang telah memiliki minat terhadap musik sejak ia masih kecil.