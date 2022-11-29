Lirik Lagu Find What You’re Looking For - Olivia O'Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Find What You’re Looking For - Olivia O'Brien
I always knew you'd be the one
To break me down, no, it's not fun
To be the girl you hit and run
Wish you were sorry for the things you've done
And after all you put me through
I'm sick and tired of loving you more
I just can't give you what you're looking for
I hope you find what you're looking for
What you're looking for
Find what you're looking for
What you're looking for
Didn't give you what you want
Gave you what you need
You beg me "please, baby, baby, don't leave"
I hope you find what you're looking for
What you're looking for
Find what you're looking for
What you're looking for
They say you don't know what you got
'Til it's too late, I'm already gone
I don't care that you're not here
Won't wipe my eyes, cause there's no tears
I'm not what you wanted, I'm not what you need
Just not what you wanted and that's fine with me
I don't know why I cared so much
I'm doing fine without your love
I hope you find what you're looking for
What you're looking for
Find what you're looking for
What you're looking for
Didn't give you what you want
Gave you what you need
You beg me "please, baby, baby, don't leave"
I hope you find what you're looking for
What you're looking for
Find what you're looking for
What you're looking for
I always knew that you were not about me
Always doing things I like without me
Tryna front you, say you're just a bad boy
But I know you, you're nothing but a sad boy
You lie to me, you tell me that you love me
Saying that you put no one above me
But I'm not dumb, I know just what you wanted
I never should've stayed, just being honest
I hope you find what you're looking for
What you're looking for
Find what you're looking for
What you're looking for
Didn't give you what you want
Gave you what you need
You beg me "please, baby, baby, don't leave"
I hope you find what you're looking for
What you're looking for
Find what you're looking for
What you're looking for
Credit
Artis: Olivia O’Brien
Album: -
Dirilis: 2016
Pencipta lagu: Olivia O’Brien
Genre: Pop
Fakta tentang Olivia O’Brien
Memiliki 1,4 juta pengikut di Instagram, Olivia O’Brien merupakan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat yang telah memiliki minat terhadap musik sejak ia masih kecil.
