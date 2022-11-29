Lirik Lagu I Won’t Run - Keanu Bicol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Won’t Run - Keanu Bicol

Silently I wait for love

But honestly it'll never come

In my room is where I'll stay

Oh I won't go, oh I won't run

No one cares about this song

Sincere my words yet I'm still wrong

Honey I hope I say this right

I love you, you should stay tonight

My desires I must confess

I want you more when you want me less

You just want one night and you'll go

Girl please love me, I'm not a show

Being left alone is my greatest fear

Now it's in my face so clear

I need someone close to hold

Please love me, please don't go

Please don't go

Please don't go

Away from me

Honey I might seem deranged

I can't promise that I will change

I hope you see that I'm worthy enough to

Hold your hand and be your beloved who

Cares

Is always there

By your side

At all times

The demons in the dark they say

That this is where I will decay

I don't want to be here any longer

Oh I wish I was a little more stronger

To fight the voice inside my brain

That tells me I am just insane

I need someone close to hold, oh

Please love me, please don't go

Please don't go

Please don't go

Oooooh

Away from me

Silently I wait for love

But honestly it'll never come

In my room is where I'll stay

Oh I won't go, oh I won't run

No one cares about this song

Sincere my words yet I'm still wrong

Honey I hope I say this right

I love you, you should stay tonight

Credit

Artis: Keanu Bicol

Album: I Won't Run

Dirilis: 7 September 2021

Penulis lagu: Keanu Bicol

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu I Won’t Run

Keanu Bicol dalam lagu ini menceritakan tentang bagaimana 2 orang ingin berada dalam suatu hubungan tetapi tidak berbuat banyak untuk menjalin suatu hubungan.

Kecemasan mereka memberitahu mereka bahwa calon kekasih atau orang penting mereka tidak mencintai mereka.