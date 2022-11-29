Lirik Lagu I Won’t Run - Keanu Bicol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Won’t Run - Keanu Bicol
Silently I wait for love
But honestly it'll never come
In my room is where I'll stay
Oh I won't go, oh I won't run
No one cares about this song
Sincere my words yet I'm still wrong
Honey I hope I say this right
I love you, you should stay tonight
My desires I must confess
I want you more when you want me less
You just want one night and you'll go
Girl please love me, I'm not a show
Being left alone is my greatest fear
Now it's in my face so clear
I need someone close to hold
Please love me, please don't go
Please don't go
Please don't go
Away from me
Honey I might seem deranged
I can't promise that I will change
I hope you see that I'm worthy enough to
Hold your hand and be your beloved who
Cares
Is always there
By your side
At all times
The demons in the dark they say
That this is where I will decay
I don't want to be here any longer
Oh I wish I was a little more stronger
To fight the voice inside my brain
That tells me I am just insane
I need someone close to hold, oh
Please love me, please don't go
Please don't go
Please don't go
Oooooh
Away from me
Silently I wait for love
But honestly it'll never come
In my room is where I'll stay
Oh I won't go, oh I won't run
No one cares about this song
Sincere my words yet I'm still wrong
Honey I hope I say this right
I love you, you should stay tonight
Credit
Artis: Keanu Bicol
Album: I Won't Run
Dirilis: 7 September 2021
Penulis lagu: Keanu Bicol
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu I Won’t Run
Keanu Bicol dalam lagu ini menceritakan tentang bagaimana 2 orang ingin berada dalam suatu hubungan tetapi tidak berbuat banyak untuk menjalin suatu hubungan.
Kecemasan mereka memberitahu mereka bahwa calon kekasih atau orang penting mereka tidak mencintai mereka.
Artikel Pilihan