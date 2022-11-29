Lirik Lagu I Won’t Run - Keanu Bicol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 November 2022, 00:40 WIB
Lirik lagu I Won't Run - Keanu Bicol.
Lirik lagu I Won't Run - Keanu Bicol. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Keanu Bicol

Lirik Lagu I Won’t Run - Keanu Bicol

Silently I wait for love
But honestly it'll never come
In my room is where I'll stay
Oh I won't go, oh I won't run
No one cares about this song
Sincere my words yet I'm still wrong

Honey I hope I say this right
I love you, you should stay tonight
My desires I must confess
I want you more when you want me less
You just want one night and you'll go
Girl please love me, I'm not a show
Being left alone is my greatest fear
Now it's in my face so clear

I need someone close to hold
Please love me, please don't go
Please don't go
Please don't go
Away from me

Honey I might seem deranged
I can't promise that I will change
I hope you see that I'm worthy enough to
Hold your hand and be your beloved who
Cares
Is always there
By your side
At all times
The demons in the dark they say
That this is where I will decay
I don't want to be here any longer
Oh I wish I was a little more stronger
To fight the voice inside my brain
That tells me I am just insane
I need someone close to hold, oh
Please love me, please don't go
Please don't go
Please don't go
Oooooh

Away from me
Silently I wait for love
But honestly it'll never come
In my room is where I'll stay
Oh I won't go, oh I won't run
No one cares about this song
Sincere my words yet I'm still wrong
Honey I hope I say this right
I love you, you should stay tonight

Credit
Artis: Keanu Bicol
Album: I Won't Run
Dirilis: 7 September 2021
Penulis lagu: Keanu Bicol
Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu I Won’t Run
Keanu Bicol dalam lagu ini menceritakan tentang bagaimana 2 orang ingin berada dalam suatu hubungan tetapi tidak berbuat banyak untuk menjalin suatu hubungan.

Kecemasan mereka memberitahu mereka bahwa calon kekasih atau orang penting mereka tidak mencintai mereka.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 22:01 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB
The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

27 November 2022, 14:28 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

27 November 2022, 07:46 WIB
Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 04:21 WIB
Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 02:29 WIB
Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

25 November 2022, 16:39 WIB
Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

25 November 2022, 16:16 WIB
Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

24 November 2022, 08:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 November 2022, 02:59 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Kamerun vs Serbia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kosta Rika di Piala Dunia 2022: Lengkap dengan Head to Head hingga Susunan Pemain
3

Napak Tilas Kasus Mesut Ozil yang Kini Mengemuka, Masalah dengan Timnas Jerman dan Arsenal hingga Pensiun Dini
4

Prediksi Skor Spanyol vs Jerman di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
5

Massa Kena Prank Pengajian agar Kumpul di Acara Relawan Jokowi, Netizen: Mau Pulang Pintu GBK Ditutup
6

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Jepang vs Kosta Rika, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022 di SCTV
7

Prediksi Skor Belgia vs Maroko di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
8

Prediksi Skor Korea Selatan vs Ghana Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
9

Prediksi Skor Kroasia vs Kanada di Piala Dunia 2022: Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
10

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Polandia vs Arab Saudi, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia di SCTV

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Sulut

Jika Melihat Benda Ini Dalam Mimpi, Pertanda Dosa Belum Diampuni Kata Syekh Ali Jaber

Jika Melihat Benda Ini Dalam Mimpi, Pertanda Dosa Belum Diampuni Kata Syekh Ali Jaber

29 November 2022, 00:37 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Sah, UMP Bangka Belitung 2023 Naik 7,15 Persen atau Rp233.594 Menjadi Rp3.498.479

Sah, UMP Bangka Belitung 2023 Naik 7,15 Persen atau Rp233.594 Menjadi Rp3.498.479

29 November 2022, 00:35 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 SOAL UAS Agama Islam Kelas 12 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS PAI Kelas 12 Semester 1 2022

40 SOAL UAS Agama Islam Kelas 12 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS PAI Kelas 12 Semester 1 2022

29 November 2022, 00:34 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022: Live 3 Besar D'Academy 5, Suara Hati Istri, Panggilan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022: Live 3 Besar D'Academy 5, Suara Hati Istri, Panggilan

29 November 2022, 00:34 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bawalah 4 Benda ini Saat Keluar Rumah, Uang Datang Sendiri Menurut Primbon Jawa

Bawalah 4 Benda ini Saat Keluar Rumah, Uang Datang Sendiri Menurut Primbon Jawa

29 November 2022, 00:33 WIB

Portal Sulut

Uang Kaget Akan Menghantam 5 Weton Ini Di Bulan Desember 2022, Menurut Primbon Jawa

Uang Kaget Akan Menghantam 5 Weton Ini Di Bulan Desember 2022, Menurut Primbon Jawa

29 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Brebes

Istimewanya Weton Kamis Wage, Selalu Tertib dan Disiplin Patuh Aturan dalam Menggapai Keinginan

Istimewanya Weton Kamis Wage, Selalu Tertib dan Disiplin Patuh Aturan dalam Menggapai Keinginan

29 November 2022, 00:27 WIB

Depok

Link Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Portugal vs Uruguay Malam Ini Pukul 02.00 WIB

Link Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Portugal vs Uruguay Malam Ini Pukul 02.00 WIB

29 November 2022, 00:25 WIB

Portal Sulut

Hutang Segunung Lunas Cukup Baca 1 Doa ini Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

Hutang Segunung Lunas Cukup Baca 1 Doa ini Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

29 November 2022, 00:24 WIB

Isu Bogor

Live Skor Sementara Babak Kedua Piala Dunia 2022: Brasil vs Swiss 0-0

Live Skor Sementara Babak Kedua Piala Dunia 2022: Brasil vs Swiss 0-0

29 November 2022, 00:24 WIB

Portal Sulut

Selamatkan Orang Tua Dari Azab Kubur, Baca Doa dan Amalkan ini Sebut Ustadz Abdul Somad

Selamatkan Orang Tua Dari Azab Kubur, Baca Doa dan Amalkan ini Sebut Ustadz Abdul Somad

29 November 2022, 00:21 WIB

Portal Kudus

CONTOH Soal UAS Kimia Kelas 10 Semester 1 dan Jawabannya, Latihan Soal UAS Kimia Kelas 10 Semester 1 2022

CONTOH Soal UAS Kimia Kelas 10 Semester 1 dan Jawabannya, Latihan Soal UAS Kimia Kelas 10 Semester 1 2022

29 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Indo Bali News

Live Streaming Portugal vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Cek Link Nonton Gratis di Sini

Live Streaming Portugal vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Cek Link Nonton Gratis di Sini

29 November 2022, 00:19 WIB

Portal Sulut

8 Weton Akan Tertimpa Durian Runtuh, Mandi Uang Sampai Kaya Tujuh Turunan Menurut Primbon Jawa

8 Weton Akan Tertimpa Durian Runtuh, Mandi Uang Sampai Kaya Tujuh Turunan Menurut Primbon Jawa

29 November 2022, 00:18 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022: Nonton Mega Bollywood Bang Bang, Yehh Jadu, Suami Penggant

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022: Nonton Mega Bollywood Bang Bang, Yehh Jadu, Suami Penggant

29 November 2022, 00:16 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

CARA Nonton Portugal Vs Uruguay Melalui Link Streaming Yalla Shoot: Nonton Pakai HP Secara Gratis dan Resmi

CARA Nonton Portugal Vs Uruguay Melalui Link Streaming Yalla Shoot: Nonton Pakai HP Secara Gratis dan Resmi

29 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

29 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

29 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Portal Sulut

Eyang Semar Pilih Tanggal Lahir ini Jadi Sukses dan Kaya, Siap-siap Uang Membludak di Akhir Tahun

Eyang Semar Pilih Tanggal Lahir ini Jadi Sukses dan Kaya, Siap-siap Uang Membludak di Akhir Tahun

29 November 2022, 00:11 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 SOAL UAS PAI Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Agama Islam Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022

40 SOAL UAS PAI Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Agama Islam Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022

29 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Selasa 29 November 2022, Suasana Hati Buruk

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Selasa 29 November 2022, Suasana Hati Buruk

29 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

29 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

29 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini , Selasa 29 November 2022, Saling Pengertian dan Toleransi Sangat Penting dalam hubungan

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini , Selasa 29 November 2022, Saling Pengertian dan Toleransi Sangat Penting dalam hubungan

29 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022, Pentingnya Waktu Hari Ini Untuk Mencapai Suatu Tujuan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022, Pentingnya Waktu Hari Ini Untuk Mencapai Suatu Tujuan

29 November 2022, 00:10 WIB
x