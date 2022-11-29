Lirik Lagu Tequila Shots - Kid Cudi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tequila Shots - Kid Cudi
Duh-duh-duh, duh, duh, duh
As he falls back deeper, into a state
The return (Dot Da Genius, baby, Daytrip took it to ten, hey)
Nights my mind is speedin' by, I'm holdin' on
Askin' God to help 'em, are you hearin' me?
Girl is tellin' me she don't know what she want
Lotta demons creepin' up, they livin' underneath
Gotta take a minute, y'all, traveled far
Feelin' somethin', no, I can't ignore my instincts
Back, just where I started
It's the same old damaged song, it's the sh*t I need
Tryna find it on the right track
Oh, wanna be just where the free at
Hm, talk to Him, He don't speak back
Hm, can't lose Him in the third act
Lord seein' me swerve
Do this to my loved ones, I've got some nerve
Don't think I'm not sorry
Hm, hear me now, hey
This time I'm ready for it
Can't stop this war in me
Can't stop this war in me, in me, in me
Hm, hear me now, hey
This time I'm ready for it
This fight, this war in me
This fight, this war in me, in me, in me
Hm, I been here before
Hm, hm, I been here before, hm
Can't stop this war in me
Can't stop this war in me, in me, in me
As the story goes, hey, hey
As the story goes, hm
This fight, this war in me
This fight, this war in me, in me, in me
standin' on the cliff right off Mulholland Drive
(Yeah) back I'm on my late night session remedy
(Oh) somethin' 'bout the night that keep me safe and warm
Just me, the universe and everything I think
Lotta sh*t that's weighing on me, it's a storm
Never thought I would be back here bleeding
I'm not just some sad dude
You could see my life, how I grew, I want serenity
Tryna find it on the right track
Oh, wanna be just where the free at
Hm, talk to Him, He don't speak back
Hm, can't lose Him in the third act
See it seems I'll never learn
I won't stop 'til I crash and burned
Tell my mom I'm sorry
Hm, hear me now, hey
This time I'm ready for it
Can't stop this war in me
Can't stop this war in me, in me, in me
Hm, hear me now, hey
This time I'm ready for it
This fight, this war in me
This fight, this war in me, in me, in me
