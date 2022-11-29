Lirik Lagu Tequila Shots - Kid Cudi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tequila Shots - Kid Cudi

Duh-duh-duh, duh, duh, duh

As he falls back deeper, into a state

The return (Dot Da Genius, baby, Daytrip took it to ten, hey)

Nights my mind is speedin' by, I'm holdin' on

Askin' God to help 'em, are you hearin' me?

Girl is tellin' me she don't know what she want

Lotta demons creepin' up, they livin' underneath

Gotta take a minute, y'all, traveled far

Feelin' somethin', no, I can't ignore my instincts

Back, just where I started

It's the same old damaged song, it's the sh*t I need

Tryna find it on the right track

Oh, wanna be just where the free at

Hm, talk to Him, He don't speak back

Hm, can't lose Him in the third act

Lord seein' me swerve

Do this to my loved ones, I've got some nerve

Don't think I'm not sorry

Hm, hear me now, hey

This time I'm ready for it

Can't stop this war in me

Can't stop this war in me, in me, in me

Hm, hear me now, hey

This time I'm ready for it

This fight, this war in me

This fight, this war in me, in me, in me

Hm, I been here before

Hm, hm, I been here before, hm

Can't stop this war in me

Can't stop this war in me, in me, in me

As the story goes, hey, hey

As the story goes, hm

This fight, this war in me

This fight, this war in me, in me, in me

standin' on the cliff right off Mulholland Drive

(Yeah) back I'm on my late night session remedy

(Oh) somethin' 'bout the night that keep me safe and warm

Just me, the universe and everything I think

Lotta sh*t that's weighing on me, it's a storm

Never thought I would be back here bleeding

I'm not just some sad dude

You could see my life, how I grew, I want serenity

Tryna find it on the right track

Oh, wanna be just where the free at

Hm, talk to Him, He don't speak back

Hm, can't lose Him in the third act

See it seems I'll never learn

I won't stop 'til I crash and burned

Tell my mom I'm sorry

Hm, hear me now, hey

This time I'm ready for it

Can't stop this war in me

Can't stop this war in me, in me, in me

Hm, hear me now, hey

This time I'm ready for it

This fight, this war in me

This fight, this war in me, in me, in me