Lirik Lagu Oceane - RINI feat. Olivia Escuyos dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Oceane - RINI feat. Olivia Escuyos
It's getting colder
The nights are longer for me
The seasons changing
And so are we
So are we strangers, lost in the sea?
Follow the sunset and know you're free
Don't you think that it's beautiful?
A new day dawns we get to live some more
Don't you think that it's beautiful?
Not everyone gets to do it all
A billion stories yet to be told
A million voices we haven't heard
So let's take it day by day
Let tomorrow make its way
Don't just turn the other page
Write it down and make it great
'Cause you'll never know when you will go
You will go
Don't you think that it's beautiful?
A new day dawns we get to live some more
Don't you think that it's beautiful?
Not everyone gets to do it all
Never too late, never too late to try
Make your mistakes, keep on the move, that's life
Don't you think that it's beautiful?
A new day dawns we get to live some more
Don't you think that it's beautiful?
Not everyone gets to do it all
Credit
Artis: RINI, Olivia Escuyos
Album: After the Sun
Dirilis: 2018
Pencipta lagu: Justerini Sandoval, Olivia Escuyos, dan Aldwin Cajili
Genre: R&B/Soul
Fakta di Balik Lagu Oceane
Berasal dari South-East Melbourne Australia, Justerini Sandoval, juga dikenal sebagai RINI, merupakan seorang penyanyi/penulis lagu/produser dan gitaris yang telah mengumpulkan perhatian internasional mencapai lebih dari 30 juta pemutaran di Spotify saja, dengan lebih dari 200 ribu subscribers di YouTube, dan lebih dari 50 ribu pengikut dan meningkatnya kehadiran media sosial Rini telah menjadi sensasi online dengan merilis EP terbarunya After the Sun.
Artikel Pilihan