Lirik Lagu Oceane - RINI feat. Olivia Escuyos dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Oceane - RINI feat. Olivia Escuyos

It's getting colder

The nights are longer for me

The seasons changing

And so are we

So are we strangers, lost in the sea?

Follow the sunset and know you're free

Don't you think that it's beautiful?

A new day dawns we get to live some more

Don't you think that it's beautiful?

Not everyone gets to do it all

A billion stories yet to be told

A million voices we haven't heard

So let's take it day by day

Let tomorrow make its way

Don't just turn the other page

Write it down and make it great

'Cause you'll never know when you will go

You will go

Don't you think that it's beautiful?

A new day dawns we get to live some more

Don't you think that it's beautiful?

Not everyone gets to do it all

Never too late, never too late to try

Make your mistakes, keep on the move, that's life

Don't you think that it's beautiful?

A new day dawns we get to live some more

Don't you think that it's beautiful?

Not everyone gets to do it all

Credit

Artis: RINI, Olivia Escuyos

Album: After the Sun

Dirilis: 2018

Pencipta lagu: Justerini Sandoval, Olivia Escuyos, dan Aldwin Cajili

Genre: R&B/Soul

Fakta di Balik Lagu Oceane

Berasal dari South-East Melbourne Australia, Justerini Sandoval, juga dikenal sebagai RINI, merupakan seorang penyanyi/penulis lagu/produser dan gitaris yang telah mengumpulkan perhatian internasional mencapai lebih dari 30 juta pemutaran di Spotify saja, dengan lebih dari 200 ribu subscribers di YouTube, dan lebih dari 50 ribu pengikut dan meningkatnya kehadiran media sosial Rini telah menjadi sensasi online dengan merilis EP terbarunya After the Sun.