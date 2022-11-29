Lirik Lagu Oceane - RINI feat. Olivia Escuyos dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 November 2022, 00:05 WIB
RINI.
RINI. /Tangkapan layar YouTube RINI

Lirik Lagu Oceane - RINI feat. Olivia Escuyos

It's getting colder
The nights are longer for me
The seasons changing
And so are we
So are we strangers, lost in the sea?
Follow the sunset and know you're free

Don't you think that it's beautiful?
A new day dawns we get to live some more
Don't you think that it's beautiful?
Not everyone gets to do it all

A billion stories yet to be told
A million voices we haven't heard
So let's take it day by day
Let tomorrow make its way
Don't just turn the other page
Write it down and make it great
'Cause you'll never know when you will go
You will go

Don't you think that it's beautiful?
A new day dawns we get to live some more
Don't you think that it's beautiful?
Not everyone gets to do it all

Never too late, never too late to try
Make your mistakes, keep on the move, that's life

Don't you think that it's beautiful?
A new day dawns we get to live some more
Don't you think that it's beautiful?
Not everyone gets to do it all

Credit
Artis: RINI, Olivia Escuyos
Album: After the Sun
Dirilis: 2018
Pencipta lagu: Justerini Sandoval, Olivia Escuyos, dan Aldwin Cajili
Genre: R&B/Soul

Fakta di Balik Lagu Oceane
Berasal dari South-East Melbourne Australia, Justerini Sandoval, juga dikenal sebagai RINI, merupakan seorang penyanyi/penulis lagu/produser dan gitaris yang telah mengumpulkan perhatian internasional mencapai lebih dari 30 juta pemutaran di Spotify saja, dengan lebih dari 200 ribu subscribers di YouTube, dan lebih dari 50 ribu pengikut dan meningkatnya kehadiran media sosial Rini telah menjadi sensasi online dengan merilis EP terbarunya After the Sun.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 22:01 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB
The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

27 November 2022, 14:28 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

27 November 2022, 07:46 WIB
Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 04:21 WIB
Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 02:29 WIB
Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

25 November 2022, 16:39 WIB
Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

25 November 2022, 16:16 WIB
Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

24 November 2022, 08:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 November 2022, 02:59 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Kamerun vs Serbia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kosta Rika di Piala Dunia 2022: Lengkap dengan Head to Head hingga Susunan Pemain
3

Napak Tilas Kasus Mesut Ozil yang Kini Mengemuka, Masalah dengan Timnas Jerman dan Arsenal hingga Pensiun Dini
4

Prediksi Skor Spanyol vs Jerman di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
5

Massa Kena Prank Pengajian agar Kumpul di Acara Relawan Jokowi, Netizen: Mau Pulang Pintu GBK Ditutup
6

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Jepang vs Kosta Rika, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022 di SCTV
7

Prediksi Skor Belgia vs Maroko di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
8

Prediksi Skor Korea Selatan vs Ghana Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
9

Prediksi Skor Kroasia vs Kanada di Piala Dunia 2022: Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
10

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Polandia vs Arab Saudi, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia di SCTV

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Portugal vs Uruguay: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Portugal vs Uruguay: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

29 November 2022, 00:50 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah 3 Weton Yang Sulit Jatuh Miskin Walaupun Suka Hidup Boros Menurut Primbon Jawa

Inilah 3 Weton Yang Sulit Jatuh Miskin Walaupun Suka Hidup Boros Menurut Primbon Jawa

29 November 2022, 00:46 WIB

Portal Brebes

Weton Sabtu Wage, Mudah Naik Darah Jika Rencana Tak Berjalan Sesuai Keinginan

Weton Sabtu Wage, Mudah Naik Darah Jika Rencana Tak Berjalan Sesuai Keinginan

29 November 2022, 00:43 WIB

Portal Sulut

Sedekah Bagi 3 Orang Ini Akan Diganjar 700 Pahala dan Rezeki Mengalir Deras Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

Sedekah Bagi 3 Orang Ini Akan Diganjar 700 Pahala dan Rezeki Mengalir Deras Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

29 November 2022, 00:42 WIB

Portal Sulut

Raja Cuan! Weton Ini Ditakdirkan Sukses Dan Kaya, Hidup Tanpa Takut Terkilit Hutang Menurut Primbon Jawa

Raja Cuan! Weton Ini Ditakdirkan Sukses Dan Kaya, Hidup Tanpa Takut Terkilit Hutang Menurut Primbon Jawa

29 November 2022, 00:40 WIB

Portal Sulut

Jika Melihat Benda Ini Dalam Mimpi, Pertanda Dosa Belum Diampuni Kata Syekh Ali Jaber

Jika Melihat Benda Ini Dalam Mimpi, Pertanda Dosa Belum Diampuni Kata Syekh Ali Jaber

29 November 2022, 00:37 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Sah, UMP Bangka Belitung 2023 Naik 7,15 Persen atau Rp233.594 Menjadi Rp3.498.479

Sah, UMP Bangka Belitung 2023 Naik 7,15 Persen atau Rp233.594 Menjadi Rp3.498.479

29 November 2022, 00:35 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 SOAL UAS Agama Islam Kelas 12 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS PAI Kelas 12 Semester 1 2022

40 SOAL UAS Agama Islam Kelas 12 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS PAI Kelas 12 Semester 1 2022

29 November 2022, 00:34 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022: Live 3 Besar D'Academy 5, Suara Hati Istri, Panggilan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022: Live 3 Besar D'Academy 5, Suara Hati Istri, Panggilan

29 November 2022, 00:34 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bawalah 4 Benda ini Saat Keluar Rumah, Uang Datang Sendiri Menurut Primbon Jawa

Bawalah 4 Benda ini Saat Keluar Rumah, Uang Datang Sendiri Menurut Primbon Jawa

29 November 2022, 00:33 WIB

Portal Sulut

Uang Kaget Akan Menghantam 5 Weton Ini Di Bulan Desember 2022, Menurut Primbon Jawa

Uang Kaget Akan Menghantam 5 Weton Ini Di Bulan Desember 2022, Menurut Primbon Jawa

29 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Brebes

Istimewanya Weton Kamis Wage, Selalu Tertib dan Disiplin Patuh Aturan dalam Menggapai Keinginan

Istimewanya Weton Kamis Wage, Selalu Tertib dan Disiplin Patuh Aturan dalam Menggapai Keinginan

29 November 2022, 00:27 WIB

Depok

Link Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Portugal vs Uruguay Malam Ini Pukul 02.00 WIB

Link Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Portugal vs Uruguay Malam Ini Pukul 02.00 WIB

29 November 2022, 00:25 WIB

Portal Sulut

Hutang Segunung Lunas Cukup Baca 1 Doa ini Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

Hutang Segunung Lunas Cukup Baca 1 Doa ini Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

29 November 2022, 00:24 WIB

Isu Bogor

Live Skor Sementara Babak Kedua Piala Dunia 2022: Brasil vs Swiss 1-0

Live Skor Sementara Babak Kedua Piala Dunia 2022: Brasil vs Swiss 1-0

29 November 2022, 00:24 WIB

Portal Sulut

Selamatkan Orang Tua Dari Azab Kubur, Baca Doa dan Amalkan ini Sebut Ustadz Abdul Somad

Selamatkan Orang Tua Dari Azab Kubur, Baca Doa dan Amalkan ini Sebut Ustadz Abdul Somad

29 November 2022, 00:21 WIB

Portal Kudus

CONTOH Soal UAS Kimia Kelas 10 Semester 1 dan Jawabannya, Latihan Soal UAS Kimia Kelas 10 Semester 1 2022

CONTOH Soal UAS Kimia Kelas 10 Semester 1 dan Jawabannya, Latihan Soal UAS Kimia Kelas 10 Semester 1 2022

29 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Indo Bali News

Live Streaming Portugal vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Cek Link Nonton Gratis di Sini

Live Streaming Portugal vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Cek Link Nonton Gratis di Sini

29 November 2022, 00:19 WIB

Portal Sulut

8 Weton Akan Tertimpa Durian Runtuh, Mandi Uang Sampai Kaya Tujuh Turunan Menurut Primbon Jawa

8 Weton Akan Tertimpa Durian Runtuh, Mandi Uang Sampai Kaya Tujuh Turunan Menurut Primbon Jawa

29 November 2022, 00:18 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022: Nonton Mega Bollywood Bang Bang, Yehh Jadu, Suami Penggant

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022: Nonton Mega Bollywood Bang Bang, Yehh Jadu, Suami Penggant

29 November 2022, 00:16 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

CARA Nonton Portugal Vs Uruguay Melalui Link Streaming Yalla Shoot: Nonton Pakai HP Secara Gratis dan Resmi

CARA Nonton Portugal Vs Uruguay Melalui Link Streaming Yalla Shoot: Nonton Pakai HP Secara Gratis dan Resmi

29 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

29 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

29 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Portal Sulut

Eyang Semar Pilih Tanggal Lahir ini Jadi Sukses dan Kaya, Siap-siap Uang Membludak di Akhir Tahun

Eyang Semar Pilih Tanggal Lahir ini Jadi Sukses dan Kaya, Siap-siap Uang Membludak di Akhir Tahun

29 November 2022, 00:11 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 SOAL UAS PAI Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Agama Islam Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022

40 SOAL UAS PAI Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Agama Islam Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022

29 November 2022, 00:10 WIB
x