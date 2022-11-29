Lirik Lagu Kick It - NCT 127 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let me introduce you to some new thangs, new thangs, new thangs
Bass kick swingin' like I'm Bruce Lee, Bruce Lee, Bruce Lee
Shimmy shimmy shimmy
Buri butne buri butne
I mudae wiro tteul ttaen
Nan apeuro jjilleo jwau Bruce Lee
Naradanyeo haru jongil Bruce Lee
Yeah yeah
Comin' up jigeum yeogiro
Baby i neukkimeun ihae mot hae meoriron
Fighting for all day
Amu saenggak malgo
Neoye iyagidaero georeo
Eoduun eojega oneureul samkyeobeorigi jeone
Nae moksorin deo peojyeoya hae sorichimyeon dwae
Naegen no more trauma
Baby we go wild (eh eh)
One two seven squad (eh eh)
Nan apeuro jilleo pow
Jwauro naejilleo pow
Nan apeuro jjilleo jwau
New thangs, new thangs, new thangs
Uriga eodil gadeun chukje
Deureo chukbae like my birthday
Modu gama chaolliji nopi
Where my roof at jibungi ujue
Nan apeuro jjilleo jwau Bruce Lee
Naradanyeo haru jongil Bruce Lee
(Na na na na na na)
(Ya!) Got that drip heulleoneomchyeo guts
Ireobeorin geob
Eodiseodeun make it poppin'
Keep it movin' like 'Jeet Kune'
Nae apeul mageul ttaen
'Samuel Jackson' dwae wassup?
Baebae kkoin nom baby you just gotta watch
'Enter The Dragon' nan yeonghwagachi
Georeumgeorimajeo martial arts
Looking that everybody looking at me
Cams action movie shh
Sseureotteuryeo hanasshik
Blows away jabineun eopji ruthless
Droppin' the bomb on ma enemies
And I'm gonna kick it like Bruce Lee
Sumaneun naldeure gateun jangmyeoneul banbokhan kkeute
Eojeye nal muneotteurigo sorichimyeon dwae
Naegen no more trauma
Baby we go wild (eh eh)
One two seven squad (eh eh)
We ain't never gonna stop
Kkeuchi an boyeodo ga
