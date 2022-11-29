Lirik Lagu Favorite - NCT 127 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh yeah yeah
Ah yeah ah yeah
Ah darlin' darlin'
You're my Favorite girl
Oh yeah
Yeolbyeonggati dagawa
Nal myeolmang shigyeo
Ain't afraid at all
Nae segye sansani buseojyeo
Neoreul tamhage dwego
Buljangnanira hae (Quit that)
Gashireul gajyeonne (Hands down)
Papyeoni dwae beorin Crown (Take that)
Geu sungyeolhan dok
Nan kkaemureotgo deurimashyeo
Neol saranghameun burwanjeonham witaeroum
Biteulgeorigo jeungo soge michyeodo
Saranghae tto saranghae
Deo jidokhage apeugo shipeo
I unmyeong soge
Geochin nunbit jonjae jeonbu
Girl you're my Favorite
Nunmul ssotgo muneojigo
Yeolgi soge ip majchumyeon
Pokpungcheoreom You're my Favorite
Huhwe eopshi baby
Kkaman bam
When you coming with a storm
Samkyeo beoril deut wabwa
Just watching you
Never satisfy my soul
Neon ajik nareul molla
Jangmineun bulkeunde (See that)
Yeorijin anhanne (Hands down)
Shimjangeun jogangan geol (Take that)
I paguge bam
Neol weonhan daega badadeuryeo
Eotteoke neoreul
Baraji aneul su isseo
My heart when you touch
Jeonyullo momburimchyeo
Artikel Pilihan