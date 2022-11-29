Lirik Lagu Favorite - NCT 127 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Favorite - NCT 127

Oh yeah yeah

Ah yeah ah yeah

Ah darlin' darlin'

You're my Favorite girl

Oh yeah

Yeolbyeonggati dagawa

Nal myeolmang shigyeo

Ain't afraid at all

Nae segye sansani buseojyeo

Neoreul tamhage dwego

Buljangnanira hae (Quit that)

Gashireul gajyeonne (Hands down)

Papyeoni dwae beorin Crown (Take that)

Geu sungyeolhan dok

Nan kkaemureotgo deurimashyeo

Neol saranghameun burwanjeonham witaeroum

Biteulgeorigo jeungo soge michyeodo

Saranghae tto saranghae

Deo jidokhage apeugo shipeo

I unmyeong soge

Geochin nunbit jonjae jeonbu

Girl you're my Favorite

Nunmul ssotgo muneojigo

Yeolgi soge ip majchumyeon

Pokpungcheoreom You're my Favorite

Huhwe eopshi baby

Kkaman bam

When you coming with a storm

Samkyeo beoril deut wabwa

Just watching you

Never satisfy my soul

Neon ajik nareul molla

Jangmineun bulkeunde (See that)

Yeorijin anhanne (Hands down)

Shimjangeun jogangan geol (Take that)

I paguge bam

Neol weonhan daega badadeuryeo

Eotteoke neoreul

Baraji aneul su isseo

My heart when you touch

Jeonyullo momburimchyeo