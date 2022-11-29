Lirik Lagu So Am I - NCT 127 feat Ava Max dan Fakta di Baliknya

So Am I - NCT 127 feat Ava Max

Do you ever feel like a misfit?

Everything inside you is dark and twisted

Oh, but it's okay to be different

'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I-I)

Can you hear the whispers all across the room?

You feel her eyes all over you like cheap perfume

You're beautiful, but misunderstood

So why you tryna be just like the neighborhood?

I can see ya, I know what you're feelin'

So let me tell you 'bout my little secret

I'm a little crazy underneath this

Underneath this

Do you ever feel like a misfit?

Everything inside you is dark and twisted

Oh, but it's okay to be different

'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I)

Do you ever feel like an outcast?

You don't have to fit into the format

Oh, but it's okay to be different

'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I-I)

Oh so, dressed so fancy like Sid and Nancy (Yeah)

Walkin' Killer Queen, gotta keep 'em guessin'

So baby come pass me a lighter

We're gonna leave 'em on fire

We're the sinners and the blessings

I can see ya, I know what you're feelin'

So let me tell you 'bout my little secret

I'm a little crazy underneath this

Underneath this, ooh

Do you ever feel like a misfit?

Everything inside you is dark and twisted

Oh, but it's okay to be different

'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I)

Do you ever feel like an outcast?

You don't have to fit into the format

Oh, but it's okay to be different

'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I-I)

(Ah-ah-ah)

You're king and you're queen

You're strong and you're weak

You're bound but so free

(Ah-ah-ah)

So come and join me

And call me Harley

And we'll make 'em scream