Lirik Lagu Moment 4 Life - Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Moment 4 Life - Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj:

I fly with the stars in the skies

I am no longer trying to survive

I believe that life is a prize

But to live doesn't mean you're alive

Don't worry 'bout me and who I fire

I get what I desire, it's my empire

And yes, I call the shots, I am the umpire

I sprinkle holy water upon a vampire

In this very moment, I'm king

In this very moment, I slayed Goliath with a sling

This very moment, I bring

Put it on everything that I will retire with the ring

And I will retire with the crown, yes

No, I'm not lucky, I'm blessed, yes

Clap for the heavyweight champ, me

But I couldn't do it all alone, we

Young Money raised me, grew up out in Baisley

Southside Jamaica, Queens, and it's crazy

'Cause I'm still hood, Hollywood couldn't change me

Shout out to my haters, sorry that you couldn't faze me

Ain't being cocky, we just vindicated

Best believe that when we done, this moment will be syndicated

I don't know, this night just remind me of

Everything they deprived me of (Yeah)

Put your drinks up

It's a celebration every time we link up

We done did everything they can think of

Greatness is what we on the brink of

I wish that I could have this moment for life, for life, for life

'Cause in this moment, I just feel so alive, alive, alive

I wish that I could have this moment for life, for life, for life

This is my moment, I just feel so alive, alive, alive

[Drake:]

What I tell them hoes? Bow, bow, bow to me, drop down to your knees

Young Money the mafia, that's word to Lil' Cease

I'm in the Dominican, Big Papi Ortiz

Doing target practice, all these bitches just aiming to please

Shout out to the CEO, 500 Degreez

Shout out to the OVO, red wings and fatigues, oh

Niggas wanna be friends, how coincidental

This supposed to be y'all year? We ain't get the memo

A young king, pay me in gold

40 got a bunch of weed he ain't even roll

These niggas be droppin' songs, they ain't even cold

Weezy on top, and that nigga ain't even home yet

Yeah, be very afraid

These other rappers gettin' bodied and carried away

Fuck it, me and Nicki Nick gettin' married today

And all you bitches that be hatin' can catch a bouquet, ooh

Yeah, you a star in my eyes

You and all them white girls, party of five

Are we drinking a lil' more? I can hardly decide

I can't believe we really made it, I'm partly surprised, I swear

Damn, this one for the books, man

I swear this shit is as fun as it looks, man

I'm really tryna make it more than what it is

'Cause everybody dies, but not everybody lives, ah

[Nicki Minaj:]

I wish that I could have this moment for life, for life, for life

'Cause in this moment, I just feel so alive, alive, alive

I wish that I could have this moment for life, for life, for life

This is my moment, I just feel so alive, alive, alive

This is my moment

I waited all my

Life, I can tell it's time

Drifting away, I'm

One with the sunsets

I have become alive

I wish that I could have this moment for life, for life, for life

'Cause in this moment, I just feel so alive, alive, alive

I wish that I could have this moment for life, for life, for life

This is my moment, I just feel so alive, alive, alive

Credit

Artis: Nicki Minaj