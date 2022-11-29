Lirik Lagu Moment 4 Life - Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nicki Minaj:
I fly with the stars in the skies
I am no longer trying to survive
I believe that life is a prize
But to live doesn't mean you're alive
Don't worry 'bout me and who I fire
I get what I desire, it's my empire
And yes, I call the shots, I am the umpire
I sprinkle holy water upon a vampire
In this very moment, I'm king
In this very moment, I slayed Goliath with a sling
This very moment, I bring
Put it on everything that I will retire with the ring
And I will retire with the crown, yes
No, I'm not lucky, I'm blessed, yes
Clap for the heavyweight champ, me
But I couldn't do it all alone, we
Young Money raised me, grew up out in Baisley
Southside Jamaica, Queens, and it's crazy
'Cause I'm still hood, Hollywood couldn't change me
Shout out to my haters, sorry that you couldn't faze me
Ain't being cocky, we just vindicated
Best believe that when we done, this moment will be syndicated
I don't know, this night just remind me of
Everything they deprived me of (Yeah)
Put your drinks up
It's a celebration every time we link up
We done did everything they can think of
Greatness is what we on the brink of
I wish that I could have this moment for life, for life, for life
'Cause in this moment, I just feel so alive, alive, alive
I wish that I could have this moment for life, for life, for life
This is my moment, I just feel so alive, alive, alive
[Drake:]
What I tell them hoes? Bow, bow, bow to me, drop down to your knees
Young Money the mafia, that's word to Lil' Cease
I'm in the Dominican, Big Papi Ortiz
Doing target practice, all these bitches just aiming to please
Shout out to the CEO, 500 Degreez
Shout out to the OVO, red wings and fatigues, oh
Niggas wanna be friends, how coincidental
This supposed to be y'all year? We ain't get the memo
A young king, pay me in gold
40 got a bunch of weed he ain't even roll
These niggas be droppin' songs, they ain't even cold
Weezy on top, and that nigga ain't even home yet
Yeah, be very afraid
These other rappers gettin' bodied and carried away
Fuck it, me and Nicki Nick gettin' married today
And all you bitches that be hatin' can catch a bouquet, ooh
Yeah, you a star in my eyes
You and all them white girls, party of five
Are we drinking a lil' more? I can hardly decide
I can't believe we really made it, I'm partly surprised, I swear
Damn, this one for the books, man
I swear this shit is as fun as it looks, man
I'm really tryna make it more than what it is
'Cause everybody dies, but not everybody lives, ah
[Nicki Minaj:]
I wish that I could have this moment for life, for life, for life
'Cause in this moment, I just feel so alive, alive, alive
I wish that I could have this moment for life, for life, for life
This is my moment, I just feel so alive, alive, alive
This is my moment
I waited all my
Life, I can tell it's time
Drifting away, I'm
One with the sunsets
I have become alive
I wish that I could have this moment for life, for life, for life
'Cause in this moment, I just feel so alive, alive, alive
I wish that I could have this moment for life, for life, for life
This is my moment, I just feel so alive, alive, alive
Credit
Artis: Nicki Minaj
