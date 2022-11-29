Lirik Lagu Cherry Bomb - NCT 127 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cherry Bomb - NCT 127

Ppallippalli pihae Right

Cherry bomb feel it yum

Ppallippalli pihae Right

Cherry bomb feel it yum

Ppallippalli pihae Right

Cherry bomb feel it yum

Ppallippalli pihae Right

Cherry bomb feel it yum

I'm the biggest hit

I'm the biggest hit on this stage

I'm the biggest hit

I'm the biggest hit on this stage

I'm the biggest hit

I'm the biggest hit on this stage

I'm the biggest hit

I'm the biggest hit on this stage

Sigani dwaetji bandeusi

I'mma do my thing

Daegisil apeun bageulgeoryeo

Dadeul nun mot tte

Modu ttarawa Yo hands up in the air

We back get away

Ije mak teojilgeoya Everywhere

Nareul samkyeobwa geurigon neukkin

Stomach kkwae orae jeolyeojin

Cherry Bomb

Eonje eonje teojilji molla

Popping your head like kingseumaen Chip

No fireman igeon Fireworks

Cherries in the sky high

I'm the biggest hit

I'm the biggest hit on this stage

I'm the biggest hit

I'm the biggest hit on this stage

If you are happy and you know it

Clap your hands yo (In this beat)

If you are happy and you know it

Clap your hands (In this beat)

Ppallippalli pihae Right

Cherry bomb feel it yum

Ppallippalli pihae Right

Cherry bomb feel it yum

Ppallippalli pihae Right

Cherry bomb feel it yum

Ppallippalli pihae Right

Cherry bomb

I'm the biggest hit

I'm the biggest hit