Lirik Lagu Cherry Bomb - NCT 127 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ppallippalli pihae Right
Cherry bomb feel it yum
Ppallippalli pihae Right
Cherry bomb feel it yum
Ppallippalli pihae Right
Cherry bomb feel it yum
Ppallippalli pihae Right
Cherry bomb feel it yum
I'm the biggest hit
I'm the biggest hit on this stage
I'm the biggest hit
I'm the biggest hit on this stage
I'm the biggest hit
I'm the biggest hit on this stage
I'm the biggest hit
I'm the biggest hit on this stage
Sigani dwaetji bandeusi
I'mma do my thing
Daegisil apeun bageulgeoryeo
Dadeul nun mot tte
Modu ttarawa Yo hands up in the air
We back get away
Ije mak teojilgeoya Everywhere
Nareul samkyeobwa geurigon neukkin
Stomach kkwae orae jeolyeojin
Cherry Bomb
Eonje eonje teojilji molla
Popping your head like kingseumaen Chip
No fireman igeon Fireworks
Cherries in the sky high
I'm the biggest hit
I'm the biggest hit on this stage
I'm the biggest hit
I'm the biggest hit on this stage
If you are happy and you know it
Clap your hands yo (In this beat)
If you are happy and you know it
Clap your hands (In this beat)
Ppallippalli pihae Right
Cherry bomb feel it yum
Ppallippalli pihae Right
Cherry bomb feel it yum
Ppallippalli pihae Right
Cherry bomb feel it yum
Ppallippalli pihae Right
Cherry bomb
I'm the biggest hit
I'm the biggest hit
