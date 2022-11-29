Lirik Lagu Swalla - Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Swalla - Nicki Minaj

[Nicki Minaj:]

Drank

Young Money

[Jason Derulo:]

Love in a thousand different flavors

I wish that I could taste them all tonight

No, I ain't got no dinner plans

So you should bring all your friends

I swear that-a-all y'all my type

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty

Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin', ooh

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Freaky, freaky gyal

My freaky, freaky gyal

[Ty Dolla $ign:]

Shimmy shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yah

Bad girls gon' swalla-la-la

Bust down on my wrist in this bitch

My pinky-ring bigger than his

Met her out in Beverly Hills, ay

Dolla got too many girls, ay

Met her out in Beverly Hills

All she wear is red bottom heels

When she back it up, put it on the Snap

When she droppin' low, put it on the Gram

DJ poppin', she gon' swallow that

Champagne poppin', she gon' swallow that

[Jason Derulo:]

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty

Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin', ooh

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Freaky, freaky gyal

My freaky, freaky gyal

[Nicki Minaj:]

Bad gyal no swalla nuttin, word to the Dalai Lama

He know I'm a fashion killa, word to John Galliano

He copping that Valentino, ain't no telling me "no"

I'm that bitch, and he know, he know

How y'all wifing these thots? You don't get wins for that

I'm having another good year, we don't get blimps for that

Pussy game still cold, we don't get minks for that

When I'm poppin' them bananas, we don't link chimps for that

I gave these bitches two years, now your time's up

Bless her heart, she throwing shots but every line sucks

I'm in that cherry red foreign with the brown guts

My shit slappin' like dude did LeBron's nuts