Lirik Lagu Suffer For Fashion - Of Montreal dan Fakta di Baliknya

Suffer For Fashion - Of Montreal

We just want to emote till we're dead

I know we suffer for fashion or whatever

We don't want these days to ever end

We just want to emasculate them forever

Forever, forever

Oh, pretty sirens don't go flat

It's not supposed to happen like that

Not like that

Not like that

We've got to keep it physical

When our teles are six hours away

Please call to say that you miss me, feel me or whatever

Vicissitudes are boxing our heads

Like they just want to emaciate them forever

Forever, forever

Oh, pretty sirens don't go flat

It's not supposed to happen like that

Not like that

Not like that

We've got to keep our little clique clicking

At 130 b.p.m. it's not too slow

If we've got to burn out, let's do it together

Let's all melt down together

Together

Let's go together

Let's do it together

Let's go together

Forever, forever

Oh, pretty sirens don't go flat

It's not supposed to happen like that

Not like that

Not like that

We've got to keep our little clique clicking

At 130 b.p.m. it's not too slow

If we've got to burn out, let's do it together

Let's all melt down together

Together

Let's go together

Let's do it together

Let's go together

Artis: Of Montreal

Dirilis: 2007

Album: Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer?

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Kevin Barnes

Suffer For Fashion adalah lagu yang dibawakan Of Montreal, band rock asal Amerika Serikat yang dibentuk di Athens, Georgia pada 1996 oleh vokalis Kevin Barnes.