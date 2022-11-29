Lirik Lagu Suffer For Fashion - Of Montreal dan Fakta di Baliknya

Suffer For Fashion - Of Montreal
We just want to emote till we're dead
I know we suffer for fashion or whatever
We don't want these days to ever end
We just want to emasculate them forever
Forever, forever
Oh, pretty sirens don't go flat
It's not supposed to happen like that
Not like that
Not like that
We've got to keep it physical
When our teles are six hours away
Please call to say that you miss me, feel me or whatever
Vicissitudes are boxing our heads
Like they just want to emaciate them forever
Forever, forever
Oh, pretty sirens don't go flat
It's not supposed to happen like that
Not like that
Not like that
We've got to keep our little clique clicking
At 130 b.p.m. it's not too slow
If we've got to burn out, let's do it together
Let's all melt down together
Together
Let's go together
Let's do it together
Let's go together
Forever, forever
Oh, pretty sirens don't go flat
It's not supposed to happen like that
Not like that
Not like that
We've got to keep our little clique clicking
At 130 b.p.m. it's not too slow
If we've got to burn out, let's do it together
Let's all melt down together
Together
Let's go together
Let's do it together
Let's go together
Artis: Of Montreal
Dirilis: 2007
Album: Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer?
Genre: Pop
Penulis lagu: Kevin Barnes
Suffer For Fashion adalah lagu yang dibawakan Of Montreal, band rock asal Amerika Serikat yang dibentuk di Athens, Georgia pada 1996 oleh vokalis Kevin Barnes.
