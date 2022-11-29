Lirik Lagu Disconnect the Dots - Of Montreal dan Fakta di Baliknya

Disconnect the Dots - Of Montreal
Come disconnect the dots with me, poppet
Come disconnect the dots
Come disconnect the dots with me, poppet
Come disconnect the dots
It's so beautiful
Our lunacy
It's so beautiful
Come disconnect the dots with me, poppet
Come disconnect the dots
Come disconnect the dots with me, poppet
Come disconnect the dots
It's so beautiful
Our lunacy
It's so beautiful
Ahh
Come disconnect the dots with me, poppet
Come disconnect the dots
Come disconnect the dots with me, poppet
Come disconnect the dots
It's so beautiful
Our lunacy
It's so beautiful, ah
It's so beautiful
Our lunacy
It's so beautiful, ah
Artis: Of Montreal
Dirilis: 2004
Album: Satanic Panic in the Attic
Genre: Rock
Penulis lagu: Kevin Barnes
