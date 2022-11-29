Lirik Lagu Disconnect the Dots - Of Montreal dan Fakta di Baliknya

Disconnect the Dots - Of Montreal

Come disconnect the dots with me, poppet

Come disconnect the dots

Come disconnect the dots with me, poppet

Come disconnect the dots

It's so beautiful

Our lunacy

It's so beautiful

Come disconnect the dots with me, poppet

Come disconnect the dots

Come disconnect the dots with me, poppet

Come disconnect the dots

It's so beautiful

Our lunacy

It's so beautiful

Ahh

Come disconnect the dots with me, poppet

Come disconnect the dots

Come disconnect the dots with me, poppet

Come disconnect the dots

It's so beautiful

Our lunacy

It's so beautiful, ah

It's so beautiful

Our lunacy

It's so beautiful, ah

Artis: Of Montreal

Dirilis: 2004

Album: Satanic Panic in the Attic

Genre: Rock

Penulis lagu: Kevin Barnes