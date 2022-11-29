Bassem Sabry - Of Montreal

Look at our electric guitars

And, if not for the good people weeping

All we'd hear is sounds of our horses dying

But I'm not 'bout to start crying about it

It must be fairly normal

To devolve into cycloptic brooding

As the genocidal massacres you rubbed

Over some perceived sedition

Insecurities of men messing everything up again

(Oh, a show wrote in sparrow in the gales, only)

I'll never follow no kind of master's voice

The mutinous tramp of cold voltage crucifixion is my conduit

I just watched my hero fail

Now I'm in a dark and violent funk

Every leader is a cellophane punk

If you hear me say "yeah!" (Yeah!)

"Yeah!" (Yeah!) "Yeah!" (Yeah!) "Yeah!" (Yeah!)

There must be a softer vision that you could kick to

In this aureate gloom, I assume

Both sides are embarrassingly backwards in their thinking

Bearing no one to side with, none I want to defend

(So the mute-minded search, silly in love)

People disappear on the wrong side of this revolution

When they resurface, there's a black hole in their skull

People disappear on the wrong side of this revolution

When they'll return, all their childhood memories are dead