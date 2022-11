Lirik Lagu Gallery Piece - Of Montreal dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gallery Piece - Of Montreal

I wanna be your love

I wanna make you cry

And sweep you off your feet

I wanna hurt your pride

I wanna slap your face

I wanna paint your nails

I wanna make you scream

I wanna braid your hair

I wanna kiss your friends

I wanna make you laugh

I wanna dress the same

I wanna defend you

I wanna squeeze your thighs

I wanna kiss your eyelids

And corrupt your dreams

I wanna crash your car

I wanna scratch your cheeks

I wanna make you sick

I wanna sell you out

Want to expose your flaws

I wanna steal your things

I wanna show you off

I wanna tell you lies

I wanna write you books