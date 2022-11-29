Lirik Lagu Starships - Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let's go to the beach, each
Let's go get a wave
They say, what they gonna say?
Have a drink, clink, found the Bud Light
Bad bitches like me, is hard to come by
The Patrón, own, let's go get it on
The zone, on, yes I'm in the zone
Is it two, three? Leave a good tip
I'ma blow off my money and don't give two shits
I'm on the floor, floor
I love to dance
So give me more, more
'Til I can't stand
Get on the floor, floor
Like it's your last chance
If you want more, more
Then here I am
Starships were meant to fly
Hands up and touch the sky
Can't stop 'cause we're so high
Let's do this one more time
(Oh oh, oh oh)
Starships were meant to fly
Hands up and touch the sky
Let's do this one last time
Can't stop
(We're higher than a motherfucker)
(We're higher than a motherfucker)
(We're higher than a motherfucker)
Jump in my hooptie hooptie hoop
I own that
And I ain't paying my rent this month
I owe that
But fuck who you want, and fuck who you like
Dancehall life, there's no end in sight
Twinkle, twinkle little star
Now everybody let me hear you say ray ray ray
Now spend all your money 'cause today's payday
And if you're a G, you a G, G, G
My name is Onika, you can call me Nicki
Get on the floor, floor
Like it's your last chance
If you want more, more
Then here I am
Artikel Pilihan