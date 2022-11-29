Lirik Lagu Starships - Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Starships - Nicki Minaj

Let's go to the beach, each

Let's go get a wave

They say, what they gonna say?

Have a drink, clink, found the Bud Light

Bad bitches like me, is hard to come by

The Patrón, own, let's go get it on

The zone, on, yes I'm in the zone

Is it two, three? Leave a good tip

I'ma blow off my money and don't give two shits

I'm on the floor, floor

I love to dance

So give me more, more

'Til I can't stand

Get on the floor, floor

Like it's your last chance

If you want more, more

Then here I am

Starships were meant to fly

Hands up and touch the sky

Can't stop 'cause we're so high

Let's do this one more time

(Oh oh, oh oh)

Starships were meant to fly

Hands up and touch the sky

Let's do this one last time

Can't stop

(We're higher than a motherfucker)

(We're higher than a motherfucker)

(We're higher than a motherfucker)

Jump in my hooptie hooptie hoop

I own that

And I ain't paying my rent this month

I owe that

But fuck who you want, and fuck who you like

Dancehall life, there's no end in sight

Twinkle, twinkle little star

Now everybody let me hear you say ray ray ray

Now spend all your money 'cause today's payday

And if you're a G, you a G, G, G

My name is Onika, you can call me Nicki

Get on the floor, floor

Like it's your last chance

If you want more, more

Then here I am