Lirik Lagu Tusa - Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 November 2022, 00:25 WIB
Music video "Tusa" - Nicki Minaj.
Music video "Tusa" - Nicki Minaj. /

Tusa - Nicki Minaj

Qué pasó contigo?
Dímelo, rrr
O-O-Ovy On The Drums (mmh)

Ya no tiene excusa (no)
Hoy salió con su amiga (ah), dizque pa matar la tusa (la tusa)
Que porque un hombre le pagó mal (ah)
Está dura y abusa (eh)
Se cansó de ser buena, ahora es ella quien los usa (oh-oh)

Que porque un hombre le pagó mal (mal)
Ya no se le ve sentimental (-tal)
Dice que por otro man no llora (llora), no

Pero si le ponen la canción (ah)
Le da una depresión tonta
Llorando, lo comienza a llamar
Pero él la dejó en buzón (-zón)
Será porque con otra está (con otra está)
Fingiendo que a otra se puede amar

Pero hice todo este llanto por nada
Ahora soy una chica mala
And now you kicking and screaming, a big toddler
Don't try to get your friends to come holler, holler

Ayy-yo, I used to lay low
I wasn't in the clubs, I was on my JO (wuh)
Until I realized you a epic fail, yo
So don't tell your guys that I'm still your bae, yo

'Cause it's a new day, I'm in a new place (uh-huh)
Getting some new D, sitting on a new face (okay)
'Cause I know I'm the baddest bitch you ever really met (ooh)
You searching for a badder bitch, and you ain't met her yet (ooh)

Ayy-yo, tell 'em to back off, he wanna slack off
Ain't no more booty calls, you gotta jack off
It's me and KAROL G, we let them rats talk
Don't run up on us 'cause they letting the macks off (rrr)

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 22:01 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB
The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

27 November 2022, 14:28 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

27 November 2022, 07:46 WIB
Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 04:21 WIB
Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 02:29 WIB
Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

25 November 2022, 16:39 WIB
Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

25 November 2022, 16:16 WIB
Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

24 November 2022, 08:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 November 2022, 02:59 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Kamerun vs Serbia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kosta Rika di Piala Dunia 2022: Lengkap dengan Head to Head hingga Susunan Pemain
3

Napak Tilas Kasus Mesut Ozil yang Kini Mengemuka, Masalah dengan Timnas Jerman dan Arsenal hingga Pensiun Dini
4

Prediksi Skor Spanyol vs Jerman di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
5

Massa Kena Prank Pengajian agar Kumpul di Acara Relawan Jokowi, Netizen: Mau Pulang Pintu GBK Ditutup
6

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Jepang vs Kosta Rika, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022 di SCTV
7

Prediksi Skor Belgia vs Maroko di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
8

Prediksi Skor Korea Selatan vs Ghana Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
9

Prediksi Skor Kroasia vs Kanada di Piala Dunia 2022: Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
10

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Polandia vs Arab Saudi, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia di SCTV

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Depok

Link Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Portugal vs Uruguay Malam Ini Pukul 02.00 WIB

Link Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Portugal vs Uruguay Malam Ini Pukul 02.00 WIB

29 November 2022, 00:25 WIB

Portal Sulut

Hutang Segunung Lunas Cukup Baca 1 Doa ini Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

Hutang Segunung Lunas Cukup Baca 1 Doa ini Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

29 November 2022, 00:24 WIB

Isu Bogor

Live Skor Sementara Babak Kedua Piala Dunia 2022: Brasil vs Swiss 0-0

Live Skor Sementara Babak Kedua Piala Dunia 2022: Brasil vs Swiss 0-0

29 November 2022, 00:24 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

KRONOLOGI, Satu Keluarga di Magelang Tewas Diracun di Rumahnya, Terduga Kuat Pelaku Anak Bungsu

KRONOLOGI, Satu Keluarga di Magelang Tewas Diracun di Rumahnya, Terduga Kuat Pelaku Anak Bungsu

29 November 2022, 00:22 WIB

Portal Sulut

Selamatkan Orang Tua Dari Azab Kubur, Baca Doa dan Amalkan ini Sebut Ustadz Abdul Somad

Selamatkan Orang Tua Dari Azab Kubur, Baca Doa dan Amalkan ini Sebut Ustadz Abdul Somad

29 November 2022, 00:21 WIB

Portal Kudus

CONTOH Soal UAS Kimia Kelas 10 Semester 1 dan Jawabannya, Latihan Soal UAS Kimia Kelas 10 Semester 1 2022

CONTOH Soal UAS Kimia Kelas 10 Semester 1 dan Jawabannya, Latihan Soal UAS Kimia Kelas 10 Semester 1 2022

29 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Indo Bali News

Live Streaming Portugal vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Cek Link Nonton Gratis di Sini

Live Streaming Portugal vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Cek Link Nonton Gratis di Sini

29 November 2022, 00:19 WIB

Portal Sulut

8 Weton Akan Tertimpa Durian Runtuh, Mandi Uang Sampai Kaya Tujuh Turunan Menurut Primbon Jawa

8 Weton Akan Tertimpa Durian Runtuh, Mandi Uang Sampai Kaya Tujuh Turunan Menurut Primbon Jawa

29 November 2022, 00:18 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022: Nonton Mega Bollywood Bang Bang, Yehh Jadu, Suami Penggant

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022: Nonton Mega Bollywood Bang Bang, Yehh Jadu, Suami Penggant

29 November 2022, 00:16 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

CARA Nonton Portugal Vs Uruguay Melalui Link Streaming Yalla Shoot: Nonton Pakai HP Secara Gratis dan Resmi

CARA Nonton Portugal Vs Uruguay Melalui Link Streaming Yalla Shoot: Nonton Pakai HP Secara Gratis dan Resmi

29 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

29 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

29 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Portal Sulut

Eyang Semar Pilih Tanggal Lahir ini Jadi Sukses dan Kaya, Siap-siap Uang Membludak di Akhir Tahun

Eyang Semar Pilih Tanggal Lahir ini Jadi Sukses dan Kaya, Siap-siap Uang Membludak di Akhir Tahun

29 November 2022, 00:11 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 SOAL UAS PAI Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Agama Islam Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022

40 SOAL UAS PAI Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Agama Islam Kelas 7 Semester 1 2022

29 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Selasa 29 November 2022, Suasana Hati Buruk

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Selasa 29 November 2022, Suasana Hati Buruk

29 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

29 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

29 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini , Selasa 29 November 2022, Saling Pengertian dan Toleransi Sangat Penting dalam hubungan

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini , Selasa 29 November 2022, Saling Pengertian dan Toleransi Sangat Penting dalam hubungan

29 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022, Pentingnya Waktu Hari Ini Untuk Mencapai Suatu Tujuan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022, Pentingnya Waktu Hari Ini Untuk Mencapai Suatu Tujuan

29 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Kendalku

BGIBOLA LIVE STREAMING Brazil sv Swiss di Piala Dunai 2022, Streaming Bgi Bola Brazil vs Swiss Resmi di Vidio

BGIBOLA LIVE STREAMING Brazil sv Swiss di Piala Dunai 2022, Streaming Bgi Bola Brazil vs Swiss Resmi di Vidio

29 November 2022, 00:08 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

JADWAL TV Indosiar Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022: Persaingan Peserta D'Academy 5 Semakin Memanas

JADWAL TV Indosiar Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022: Persaingan Peserta D'Academy 5 Semakin Memanas

29 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Ada Jumanji dan Jungle, Berikut Jadwal Tayang TRANS TV Selasa 29 November 2022

Ada Jumanji dan Jungle, Berikut Jadwal Tayang TRANS TV Selasa 29 November 2022

29 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

JADWAL Tajwid Cinta di SCTV 29 November 2022 Berubah, Berikut Jam Tayang Barunya !

JADWAL Tajwid Cinta di SCTV 29 November 2022 Berubah, Berikut Jam Tayang Barunya !

29 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

29 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Selasa 29 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

29 November 2022, 00:05 WIB
x