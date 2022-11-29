Lirik Lagu Tusa - Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tusa - Nicki Minaj

Qué pasó contigo?

Dímelo, rrr

O-O-Ovy On The Drums (mmh)

Ya no tiene excusa (no)

Hoy salió con su amiga (ah), dizque pa matar la tusa (la tusa)

Que porque un hombre le pagó mal (ah)

Está dura y abusa (eh)

Se cansó de ser buena, ahora es ella quien los usa (oh-oh)

Que porque un hombre le pagó mal (mal)

Ya no se le ve sentimental (-tal)

Dice que por otro man no llora (llora), no

Pero si le ponen la canción (ah)

Le da una depresión tonta

Llorando, lo comienza a llamar

Pero él la dejó en buzón (-zón)

Será porque con otra está (con otra está)

Fingiendo que a otra se puede amar

Pero hice todo este llanto por nada

Ahora soy una chica mala

And now you kicking and screaming, a big toddler

Don't try to get your friends to come holler, holler

Ayy-yo, I used to lay low

I wasn't in the clubs, I was on my JO (wuh)

Until I realized you a epic fail, yo

So don't tell your guys that I'm still your bae, yo

'Cause it's a new day, I'm in a new place (uh-huh)

Getting some new D, sitting on a new face (okay)

'Cause I know I'm the baddest bitch you ever really met (ooh)

You searching for a badder bitch, and you ain't met her yet (ooh)

Ayy-yo, tell 'em to back off, he wanna slack off

Ain't no more booty calls, you gotta jack off

It's me and KAROL G, we let them rats talk

Don't run up on us 'cause they letting the macks off (rrr)