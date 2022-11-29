Lirik Lagu The Past Is a Grotesque Animal - Of Montreal dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Past Is a Grotesque Animal - Of Montreal

The past is a grotesque animal

And in its eyes you see

How completely wrong you can be

How completely wrong you can be

The sun is out, it melts the snow that fell yesterday

Makes you wonder why it bothered

I fell in love with the first cute girl that I met

Who could appreciate Georges Bataille

Standing at Swedish festival discussing "Story of the Eye"

Discussing "Story of the Eye"

It's so embarrassing to need someone like I do you

How can I explain, I need you here and not here too

How can I explain, I need you here and not here too

I'm flunking out, I'm flunking out, I'm gone, I'm just gone

But at least I author my own disaster

At least I author my own disaster

Performance breakdown and I don't want to hear it

I'm just not available

Things could be different but they're not

Things could be different but they're not

The mousy girl screams, "Violence! Violence!"

The mousy girl screams, "Violence! Violence!"

She gets hysterical because they're both so mean

And it's my favorite scene

But the cruelty's so predictable

It makes you sad on the stage

Though our love project has so much potential

But it's like we weren't made for this world

(Though I wouldn't really want to meet someone who was)

Do I have to scream in your face?

I've been dodging lamps and vegetables

Throw it all in my face, I don't care