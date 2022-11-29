Lirik Lagu She's a Rejecter - Of Montreal dan Fakta di Baliknya

She's a Rejecter - Of Montreal
My, my, you busted me
Like a Robocop, strike me
With your riding crop, I'm forever going celibate tomorrow
Tonight like success knows no shame
Oh no, she's a rejecter
I must protect myself
There's the girl that left me bitter
Want to pay some other girl
To just walk up to her and hit her
But I can't, I can't, I can't, I can't, I can't!
My, my, this demon heart
Of the master's hand, crush me
Why, I don't understand and I know you're not her
'Cause the girl of my dreams is probably god, still, I want you
Oh no, she's a rejecter
I must protect myself
There's the girl that left me bitter
Want to pay some other girl
To just walk up to her and hit her
But I can't, I can't, I can't, I can't, I can't!
I can't just hit her!
No, no, no, no, no
I want to but
I can't, I can't, I can't!
No, I can't, I can't, I can't!
No, no, I can't, I can't, I can't!
Artikel Pilihan