Lirik Lagu She's a Rejecter - Of Montreal dan Fakta di Baliknya

She's a Rejecter - Of Montreal

My, my, you busted me

Like a Robocop, strike me

With your riding crop, I'm forever going celibate tomorrow

Tonight like success knows no shame

Oh no, she's a rejecter

I must protect myself

There's the girl that left me bitter

Want to pay some other girl

To just walk up to her and hit her

But I can't, I can't, I can't, I can't, I can't!

My, my, this demon heart

Of the master's hand, crush me

Why, I don't understand and I know you're not her

'Cause the girl of my dreams is probably god, still, I want you

Oh no, she's a rejecter

I must protect myself

There's the girl that left me bitter

Want to pay some other girl

To just walk up to her and hit her

But I can't, I can't, I can't, I can't, I can't!

I can't just hit her!

No, no, no, no, no

I want to but

I can't, I can't, I can't!

No, I can't, I can't, I can't!

No, no, I can't, I can't, I can't!