Lirik Lagu Never - Marcus & Martinus feat Omi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never - Marcus & Martinus feat Omi
All I wanna do is make you feel it
Just let it go and make it real
'Cause sometimes love can be found in deep waters
That's just how it is
And if you go, I'll go with you
If you run, I'll run with you
There's nothing I wouldn't do
'Cause it’s love, 'cause it's love, 'cause it's love
Girl, I will make it true
And finally when I get you on my own
I will never, never ever let you go, go, go, go
I will never, never ever let you go
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, mmh
I will never let you go
(Oh yeah) I told you from get go
Told you I'm never gon' let go
Got my heartbeat going like techno
Take my hand, baby girl, come on let's go (ohh)
I'm lovin' the vibe right now, lovin' the vibe right now
You got them eyes like 'wauw'
So let me show you more
Grow old with you (I'll go with you)
And if you go (go), I'll go with you
If you run (if you run), I'll run with you
There's nothin' I wouldn’t do
'Cause it's love, 'cause it's love, 'cause it's love ('cause it's love)
Girl, I will make it true
And finally when I get you on my own
I will never, never ever let you go, go, yeah-yeah, go, oh
I will never, never ever let you go (yeah)
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, mmh
I will never let you go (I will never let you go)
Girl, when you lookin' at me
There's no question that you are the one
But words don't come easy to me
And that's why I'm writing this song
I can not believe I finally got you on my own
Girl, I want you to know
I will never, never ever let you go, go, go (oh, yeah)
I will never, never ever let you go (I will never let you go) (yeah) (yeah-yeah)
Yeah, never let you go, never let you, no, no, no
I will never, I will never, I will never let you go
