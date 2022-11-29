Lirik Lagu Never - Marcus & Martinus feat Omi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never - Marcus & Martinus feat Omi

All I wanna do is make you feel it

Just let it go and make it real

'Cause sometimes love can be found in deep waters

That's just how it is

And if you go, I'll go with you

If you run, I'll run with you

There's nothing I wouldn't do

'Cause it’s love, 'cause it's love, 'cause it's love

Girl, I will make it true

And finally when I get you on my own

I will never, never ever let you go, go, go, go

I will never, never ever let you go

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, mmh

I will never let you go

(Oh yeah) I told you from get go

Told you I'm never gon' let go

Got my heartbeat going like techno

Take my hand, baby girl, come on let's go (ohh)

I'm lovin' the vibe right now, lovin' the vibe right now

You got them eyes like 'wauw'

So let me show you more

Grow old with you (I'll go with you)

And if you go (go), I'll go with you

If you run (if you run), I'll run with you

There's nothin' I wouldn’t do

'Cause it's love, 'cause it's love, 'cause it's love ('cause it's love)

Girl, I will make it true

And finally when I get you on my own

I will never, never ever let you go, go, yeah-yeah, go, oh

I will never, never ever let you go (yeah)

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, mmh

I will never let you go (I will never let you go)

Girl, when you lookin' at me

There's no question that you are the one

But words don't come easy to me

And that's why I'm writing this song

I can not believe I finally got you on my own

Girl, I want you to know

I will never, never ever let you go, go, go (oh, yeah)

I will never, never ever let you go (I will never let you go) (yeah) (yeah-yeah)

Yeah, never let you go, never let you, no, no, no

I will never, I will never, I will never let you go