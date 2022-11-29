Lirik Lagu Super Bass - Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Super Bass - Nicki Minaj

This one is for the boys with the booming system

Top down, AC with the cooling system

When he come up in the club, he be blazin' up

Got stacks on deck like he savin' up

And he ill, he real, he might got a deal

He pop bottles and he got the right kind of build

He cold, he dope, he might sell coke

He always in the air, but he never fly coach

He a motherfucking trip, trip, sailor of the ship, ship

When he make it drip, drip kiss him on the lip, lip

That's the kind of dude I was lookin' for

And yes you'll get slapped if you're lookin' hoe

I said, excuse me, you're a hell of a guy

I mean my, my, my, my you're like pelican fly

I mean, you're so shy and I'm loving your tie

You're like slicker than the guy with the thing on his eye, oh

Yes I did, yes I did, somebody please tell him who the F I is

I am Nicki Minaj, I mack them dudes up, back coupes up, and chuck the deuce up

[Ester Dean & Nicki Minaj:]

Boy, you got my heartbeat runnin' away

Beating like a drum and it's coming your way

Can't you hear that boom, badoom, boom, boom, badoom, boom, bass?

You got that super bass

Boom, badoom, boom, boom, badoom, boom, bass

Yeah, that's the super bass

Boom [8x]

(You got that super bass)

Boom [8x]

(You got that super bass)

Boom, badoom, boom, boom, badoom, boom, bass

He got that super bass

Boom, badoom, boom, boom, badoom, boom, bass

He got that super bass