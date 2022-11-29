Lirik Lagu Hula Hoop - Omi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hula Hoop - Omi

Oh, hey

Rollerskates, tan lines

Hot sun clear blue skies

The waves are crashing by

And when she passed me by

And gave a wink and smile

And I was on cloud nine

Lord

The way you move your hips

And lick your lips

The way you dip

You got me up so high (hey-ey)

And girl you got that body

With them curves like a Bugatti

I just wanna drive, oh

And girl you know

Round and round your loving winds me up

Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh

Round and round your loving winds me up

Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh

Round and round your loving winds me up

Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh

Round and round your loving winds me up

Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh

And gravity defied

I can't believe my eyes

That thing can bring the tides, hey

And round and round clockwise

Like a merry-go-ride

I wanna go all night, yes

The way you move your hips

And lick your lips

The way you dip

You got me up so high, yeah (hey-ey)

And girl you got that body

With them curves like a Bugatti

I just wanna drive, oh

And girl you know

Round and round your loving winds me up

Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh

Round and round your loving winds me up

Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh

Round and round your loving winds me up

Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh

Round and round your loving winds me up

Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh

Oh-oh-oh, yeah

Oh-oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, yeah

Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh