Lirik Lagu Hula Hoop - Omi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hula Hoop - Omi
Oh, hey
Rollerskates, tan lines
Hot sun clear blue skies
The waves are crashing by
And when she passed me by
And gave a wink and smile
And I was on cloud nine
Lord
The way you move your hips
And lick your lips
The way you dip
You got me up so high (hey-ey)
And girl you got that body
With them curves like a Bugatti
I just wanna drive, oh
And girl you know
Round and round your loving winds me up
Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh
Round and round your loving winds me up
Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh
Round and round your loving winds me up
Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh
Round and round your loving winds me up
Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh
And gravity defied
I can't believe my eyes
That thing can bring the tides, hey
And round and round clockwise
Like a merry-go-ride
I wanna go all night, yes
The way you move your hips
And lick your lips
The way you dip
You got me up so high, yeah (hey-ey)
And girl you got that body
With them curves like a Bugatti
I just wanna drive, oh
And girl you know
Round and round your loving winds me up
Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh
Round and round your loving winds me up
Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh
Round and round your loving winds me up
Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh
Round and round your loving winds me up
Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh
Oh-oh-oh, yeah
Oh-oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, yeah
Like a hula, hula hoop, hula, hula hoop, oh
