Lirik Drop In The Ocean - Omi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Drop In The Ocean - Omi
Waiting here patiently for you to say that
You sent him on his way, you sent him on his way
And I know you're worried, been tossing and turning
It's keeping you awake, thinking it was a mistake
But it's time you knew he was no good
Had to let him go
You'll be fine, just reach out your hand now
You got mine to hold
I'm telling you that ooh, we were meant to be
Darling can't you see that I'm your whole wide world and he's a drop in the ocean?
Ooh, wouldn't you agree
I'm the only ship that's sailing on your sea and he's a drop in the ocean?
He's a drop in the ocean, huh
A drop in the ocean
Huh, a drop in the ocean
He's a drop in the ocean
See what the earth brings and don't sweat the small things
It's gonna be alright, it's gonna be alright
It's only a moment, just keep moving forward
And I'mma make you mine, yeah I'mma make you mine
But it's time you knew he was no good
Had to let him go
You'll be fine, just reach out your hand now
You got mine to hold
I'm telling you that ooh, we were meant to be
Darling can't you see that I'm your whole wide world and he's a drop in the ocean?
Ooh, wouldn't you agree
I'm the only ship that's sailing on your sea and he's a drop in the ocean?
He's a drop in the ocean
I'm telling you that ooh, we were meant to be
Darling can't you see that I'm your whole wide world and he's a drop in the ocean?
Ooh, wouldn't you agree
I'm the only ship that's sailing on your sea and he's a drop in the ocean?
He's a drop in the ocean, ha yeah
Credit
Artis: Omi
Dirilis: 2015
Album: Me 4 U
Genre: Pop, Electronic
Penulis lagu: Aron Chupa
