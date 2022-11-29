Lirik Drop In The Ocean - Omi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Drop In The Ocean - Omi

Waiting here patiently for you to say that

You sent him on his way, you sent him on his way

And I know you're worried, been tossing and turning

It's keeping you awake, thinking it was a mistake

But it's time you knew he was no good

Had to let him go

You'll be fine, just reach out your hand now

You got mine to hold

I'm telling you that ooh, we were meant to be

Darling can't you see that I'm your whole wide world and he's a drop in the ocean?

Ooh, wouldn't you agree

I'm the only ship that's sailing on your sea and he's a drop in the ocean?

He's a drop in the ocean, huh

A drop in the ocean

Huh, a drop in the ocean

He's a drop in the ocean

See what the earth brings and don't sweat the small things

It's gonna be alright, it's gonna be alright

It's only a moment, just keep moving forward

And I'mma make you mine, yeah I'mma make you mine

But it's time you knew he was no good

Had to let him go

You'll be fine, just reach out your hand now

You got mine to hold

I'm telling you that ooh, we were meant to be

Darling can't you see that I'm your whole wide world and he's a drop in the ocean?

Ooh, wouldn't you agree

I'm the only ship that's sailing on your sea and he's a drop in the ocean?

He's a drop in the ocean

I'm telling you that ooh, we were meant to be

Darling can't you see that I'm your whole wide world and he's a drop in the ocean?

Ooh, wouldn't you agree

I'm the only ship that's sailing on your sea and he's a drop in the ocean?

He's a drop in the ocean, ha yeah

Credit

Artis: Omi

Dirilis: 2015

Album: Me 4 U

Genre: Pop, Electronic

Penulis lagu: Aron Chupa