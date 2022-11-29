Lirik Lagu Masterpiece - Omi & Felix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Masterpiece - Omi & Felix

I know you don't like the sound of your laugh

I know you take a hunnid photographs

You post 'em on your wall

You don't know I love 'em all, do ya?

I know you don't know

You looking good in every angle

Shine like the stars in a Van Gogh

You got my heart saying damn girl

Damn girl

'Cause every time I look at you I'm looking at a masterpiece

If you're trying to be perfect you don't have to be

Put your body on my body and I'll tell you honestly

When I look at you I'm looking at a masterpiece

When I look at you I'm looking at a masterpiece

I know, I know you're hiding all your scars

But those imperfections made you a work of art

Let me frame you up in gold, move like Michelangelo

Beautiful work you are

You looking good in every angle

Shine like the stars in a Van Gogh

You got my heart saying damn girl

Damn girl

'Cause every time I look at you I'm looking at a masterpiece

If you're trying to be perfect you don't have to be

Put your body on my body and I'll tell you honestly

When I look at you I'm looking at a masterpiece

When I look at you I'm looking at a masterpiece