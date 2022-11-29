Lirik Lagu Masterpiece - Omi & Felix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Masterpiece - Omi & Felix
I know you don't like the sound of your laugh
I know you take a hunnid photographs
You post 'em on your wall
You don't know I love 'em all, do ya?
I know you don't know
You looking good in every angle
Shine like the stars in a Van Gogh
You got my heart saying damn girl
Damn girl
'Cause every time I look at you I'm looking at a masterpiece
If you're trying to be perfect you don't have to be
Put your body on my body and I'll tell you honestly
When I look at you I'm looking at a masterpiece
When I look at you I'm looking at a masterpiece
I know, I know you're hiding all your scars
But those imperfections made you a work of art
Let me frame you up in gold, move like Michelangelo
Beautiful work you are
You looking good in every angle
Shine like the stars in a Van Gogh
You got my heart saying damn girl
Damn girl
'Cause every time I look at you I'm looking at a masterpiece
If you're trying to be perfect you don't have to be
Put your body on my body and I'll tell you honestly
When I look at you I'm looking at a masterpiece
When I look at you I'm looking at a masterpiece
