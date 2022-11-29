Lirik Lagu High Hopes - Kodaline dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kodaline – High Hopes
Broken bottles in the hotel lobby
Seems to me like I'm just scared of never feeling it again
I know it's crazy to believe in silly things
But it's not that easy
I remember it now, it takes me back to when it all first started
But I've only got myself to blame for it, and I accept it now
It's time to let it go, go out and start again
But it's not that easy
But I've got high hopes, it takes me back to when we started
High hopes, when you let it go, go out and start again
High hopes, when it all comes to an end
But the world keeps spinning around
And in my dreams, I meet the ghosts
Of all the people who have come and gone
Memories, they seem to show up so quick
But they leave you far too soon
Naïve I was just staring at the barrel of a gun
And I do believe that, yeah
But I've got high hopes, it takes me back to when we started
High hopes, when you let it go, go out and start again
High hopes, oh, when it all comes to an end
Now the world keeps spinning
Yeah, the world keeps spinning around
Ohh! High hopes, it takes me back to when we started
High hopes, when you let it go, go out and start again
High hopes, oh yeah
And the world keeps spinning
Ooh, yeah, this world keeps spinning
How this world keeps spinning around
Credit
Artikel Pilihan