Lirik Lagu High Hopes - Kodaline dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kodaline – High Hopes

Broken bottles in the hotel lobby

Seems to me like I'm just scared of never feeling it again

I know it's crazy to believe in silly things

But it's not that easy

I remember it now, it takes me back to when it all first started

But I've only got myself to blame for it, and I accept it now

It's time to let it go, go out and start again

But it's not that easy

But I've got high hopes, it takes me back to when we started

High hopes, when you let it go, go out and start again

High hopes, when it all comes to an end

But the world keeps spinning around

And in my dreams, I meet the ghosts

Of all the people who have come and gone

Memories, they seem to show up so quick

But they leave you far too soon

Naïve I was just staring at the barrel of a gun

And I do believe that, yeah

But I've got high hopes, it takes me back to when we started

High hopes, when you let it go, go out and start again

High hopes, oh, when it all comes to an end

Now the world keeps spinning

Yeah, the world keeps spinning around

Ohh! High hopes, it takes me back to when we started

High hopes, when you let it go, go out and start again

High hopes, oh yeah

And the world keeps spinning

Ooh, yeah, this world keeps spinning

How this world keeps spinning around

