Lirik Lagu Super Freaky Girl - Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Super Freaky Girl - Nicki Minaj

She's alright

That girl's alright with me

Yeah

Ayo (hey, hey, hey, hey)

I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin' and slidin'

I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it

You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it

And every time he leave me 'lone, he always tell me he miss it

He want a F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

A-K, A-K, A-K, E-A-K (freaky girl)

F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

Uh, okay

One thing about me, I'm the baddest alive

He know the prettiest bitch didn't come until I arrive

I don't let bitches get to me, I fuck they man if they try

I got a princess face, a killer body, samurai mind

They can't be Nicki, they so stupid, I just laugh when they try

A thong bikini up my ass, I think I'll go for a dive

His ex bitch went up against me, but she didn't survive

On applications I write, "Pressure" 'cause that's what I apply (brr)

P-p-p-pressure applied, can't fuck a regular guy

Wetter than umbrellas and stickier than apple pie

I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin' and slidin'

I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it

You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it

And every time he leave me 'lone, he always tell me he miss it

He want a F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

A-K, A-K, A-K, E-A-K (freaky girl)

F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)

'Cause, what the fuck? This ain't Chanel, nigga, custom down

Like, what the fuck? This ain't Burberry, custom brown

He said, "Could you throw it back while you touch the ground?"

Then he said, "Do that pussy purr?" I said, "Yup, meow"

Hold up, fuckboys, ain't need no for you to roll up

Ain't no need for you to double tap neither, scroll up

Keep these bitches on they toes like Manolo

Be on the lookout when I come through, BOLO

Oh, whoa

Elegant bitch with a ho glow

If it ain't big, then I won't blow

Eeny, meeny, miny, moe

Fuck is the tea? I just F'd a G (let's go)

Made him say, "Uh, " just ask Master P (let's go)

Ball so hard, I just took a knee (let's go)

Get me rocky ASAP, nigga, word to Rih (let's go)