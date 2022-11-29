Lirik Lagu Super Freaky Girl - Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Super Freaky Girl - Nicki Minaj
She's alright
That girl's alright with me
Yeah
Ayo (hey, hey, hey, hey)
I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin' and slidin'
I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it
You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it
And every time he leave me 'lone, he always tell me he miss it
He want a F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
A-K, A-K, A-K, E-A-K (freaky girl)
F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
Uh, okay
One thing about me, I'm the baddest alive
He know the prettiest bitch didn't come until I arrive
I don't let bitches get to me, I fuck they man if they try
I got a princess face, a killer body, samurai mind
They can't be Nicki, they so stupid, I just laugh when they try
A thong bikini up my ass, I think I'll go for a dive
His ex bitch went up against me, but she didn't survive
On applications I write, "Pressure" 'cause that's what I apply (brr)
P-p-p-pressure applied, can't fuck a regular guy
Wetter than umbrellas and stickier than apple pie
I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin' and slidin'
I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it
You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it
And every time he leave me 'lone, he always tell me he miss it
He want a F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
A-K, A-K, A-K, E-A-K (freaky girl)
F-R-E-A-K (freaky girl)
'Cause, what the fuck? This ain't Chanel, nigga, custom down
Like, what the fuck? This ain't Burberry, custom brown
He said, "Could you throw it back while you touch the ground?"
Then he said, "Do that pussy purr?" I said, "Yup, meow"
Hold up, fuckboys, ain't need no for you to roll up
Ain't no need for you to double tap neither, scroll up
Keep these bitches on they toes like Manolo
Be on the lookout when I come through, BOLO
Oh, whoa
Elegant bitch with a ho glow
If it ain't big, then I won't blow
Eeny, meeny, miny, moe
Fuck is the tea? I just F'd a G (let's go)
Made him say, "Uh, " just ask Master P (let's go)
Ball so hard, I just took a knee (let's go)
Get me rocky ASAP, nigga, word to Rih (let's go)
