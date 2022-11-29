Lirik Lagu Cheerleader - Omi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cheerleader - Omi
When I need motivation
My one solution is my queen
'Cause she stay strong, yeah, yeah
She is always in my corner
Right there when I want her
All these other girls are tempting
But I'm empty when you're gone
And they say
Do you need me?
Do you think I'm pretty?
Do I make you feel like cheating?
And I'm like no, not really 'cause
Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader
She is always right there when I need her
Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader
She is always right there when I need her
She walks like a model
She grants my wishes like a genie in a bottle, yeah, yeah
'Cause I'm the wizard of love
And I got the magic wand
All these other girls are tempting
But I'm empty when you're gone
And they say
And they say
Do you need me?
Do you think I'm pretty?
Do I make you feel like cheating?
And I'm like no, not really 'cause
Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader
She is always right there when I need her
Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader
She is always right there when I need her
Hmm, she gives me love and affection
Baby, did I mention?
You're the only girl for me
No, I don't need a next one
Mama loves you too
She thinks I made the right selection
Now all that's left to do
Is just for me to pop the question
Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader
She is always right there when I need her
Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader
She is always right there when I need her
Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader
She is always right there when I need her
Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader
She is always right there when I need her
