Lirik Lagu Cheerleader - Omi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cheerleader - Omi

When I need motivation

My one solution is my queen

'Cause she stay strong, yeah, yeah

She is always in my corner

Right there when I want her

All these other girls are tempting

But I'm empty when you're gone

And they say

Do you need me?

Do you think I'm pretty?

Do I make you feel like cheating?

And I'm like no, not really 'cause

Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader

She is always right there when I need her

Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader

She is always right there when I need her

She walks like a model

She grants my wishes like a genie in a bottle, yeah, yeah

'Cause I'm the wizard of love

And I got the magic wand

All these other girls are tempting

But I'm empty when you're gone

And they say

And they say

Do you need me?

Do you think I'm pretty?

Do I make you feel like cheating?

And I'm like no, not really 'cause

Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader

She is always right there when I need her

Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader

She is always right there when I need her

Hmm, she gives me love and affection

Baby, did I mention?

You're the only girl for me

No, I don't need a next one

Mama loves you too

She thinks I made the right selection

Now all that's left to do

Is just for me to pop the question

Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader

She is always right there when I need her

Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader

She is always right there when I need her

Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader

She is always right there when I need her

Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader

She is always right there when I need her