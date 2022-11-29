Lirik Lagu Shotgun - Rochelle feat Yellow Claw dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shotgun dari Rochelle feat Yellow Claw

If I'm stressing you out, why don't you go?

You're wasting your time with your lies, so

You've been breaking me down, now it's enough

'Cause you would do it again and again, ohhh

I hope that you'll be gone soon, I can't take no more, oh nooo!

I will never fall for your lies again!

Ohhh!

I will never fall for your lies again!

Ohhh!

You shot me right in the face with a shotgun!

You shot me right in the face with a shotgun!

You shot me right in the

You shot me right in the

You shot me right in the

Face with a shotgun!

Yellow motherfucking Claw!

If I'm letting you down, I'm letting you out

I'm wiping your dirt off my soul

You're talking a lot, but you're pissing me off!

What you try to say doesn't matter no more!

I hope that you'll be gone soon, I can't take no more, oh nooo!

I will never fall for your lies again!