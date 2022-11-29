Lirik Lagu Can't Hardly Wait - The Replacement dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can't Hardly Wait dari The Replacement
I'll write you a letter tomorrow
Tonight, I can't hold a pen
Someone's got a stamp that I can borrow
I promise not to blow the address again
Lights that flash in the evening
Through a crack in the drapes
Jesus rides beside me
He never buys any smokes
Hurry up, hurry up, ain't you had enough of this stuff?
Ashtray floors, dirty clothes and filthy jokes
See, you're high and lonesome
Try and try and try
Lights that flash in the evening
Through a hole in the drapes
I'll be home when I'm sleeping
I can't hardly wait
I can't wait, hardly wait
I can't wait, hardly wait
I can't wait, hardly wait
I can't wait, hardly wait
I can't wait, hardly wait
Credit
Artis: The Replacements
Penulis Lagu: Westerberg Paul
Album: The Shit Hits the Fans
Rilis: 1985
