Lirik Lagu Can't Hardly Wait - The Replacement dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can't Hardly Wait dari The Replacement

I'll write you a letter tomorrow

Tonight, I can't hold a pen

Someone's got a stamp that I can borrow

I promise not to blow the address again

Lights that flash in the evening

Through a crack in the drapes

Jesus rides beside me

He never buys any smokes

Hurry up, hurry up, ain't you had enough of this stuff?

Ashtray floors, dirty clothes and filthy jokes

See, you're high and lonesome

Try and try and try

Lights that flash in the evening

Through a hole in the drapes

I'll be home when I'm sleeping

I can't hardly wait

I can't wait, hardly wait

I can't wait, hardly wait

I can't wait, hardly wait

I can't wait, hardly wait

I can't wait, hardly wait

Credit

Artis: The Replacements

Penulis Lagu: Westerberg Paul

Album: The Shit Hits the Fans

Rilis: 1985