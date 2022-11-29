Lirik Lagu Bastards of Young - The Replacement dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bastards of Young dari The Replacement

Ah

God, what a mess, on the ladder of success

Where you take one step and miss the whole first rung

Dreams unfulfilled, graduate unskilled

It beats pickin' cotton and waitin' to be forgotten

Wait on the sons of no one, bastards of young

Wait on the sons of no one, bastards of young

The daughters and the sons

Clean your baby womb, trash that baby boom

Elvis in the ground, no way he'll be here tonight

Income tax deduction, what a hell of a function

It beats pickin' cotton or waitin' to be forgotten

Wait on the sons of no one, bastards of young

Wait on the sons of no one, bastards of young

Now the daughters and the sons

Unwillingness to claim us, ya got no warrant to name us

The ones love us best are the ones we'll lay to rest

And visit their graves on holidays at best

The ones love us least are the ones we'll die to please

If it's any consolation, I don't begin to understand them

Wait on the sons of no one, bastards of young

Wait on the sons of no one, bastards of young

Daughters and the sons

Young, of young, young, young, young

Take it, it's yours, take it, it's yours

Take it, it's yours, take it, it's yours

Take it, it's yours, take it, it's yours

Take it, it's yours, take it, it's yours

Take it, it's yours

Credit