Lirik Lagu Bastards of Young - The Replacement dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bastards of Young dari The Replacement
Ah
God, what a mess, on the ladder of success
Where you take one step and miss the whole first rung
Dreams unfulfilled, graduate unskilled
It beats pickin' cotton and waitin' to be forgotten
Wait on the sons of no one, bastards of young
Wait on the sons of no one, bastards of young
The daughters and the sons
Clean your baby womb, trash that baby boom
Elvis in the ground, no way he'll be here tonight
Income tax deduction, what a hell of a function
It beats pickin' cotton or waitin' to be forgotten
Wait on the sons of no one, bastards of young
Wait on the sons of no one, bastards of young
Now the daughters and the sons
Unwillingness to claim us, ya got no warrant to name us
The ones love us best are the ones we'll lay to rest
And visit their graves on holidays at best
The ones love us least are the ones we'll die to please
If it's any consolation, I don't begin to understand them
Wait on the sons of no one, bastards of young
Wait on the sons of no one, bastards of young
Daughters and the sons
Young, of young, young, young, young
Take it, it's yours, take it, it's yours
Take it, it's yours, take it, it's yours
Take it, it's yours, take it, it's yours
Take it, it's yours, take it, it's yours
Take it, it's yours
