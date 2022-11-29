Lirik Lagu Unsatisfied - The Replacements dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 November 2022, 04:05 WIB
Ilustrasi konser.
Ilustrasi konser. /Pixabay/StockSnap

Lirik Lagu Unsatisfied dari The Replacements

Look me in the eye
Then, tell me that I'm satisfied
Was you satisfied?
Look me in the eye

Then, tell me that I'm satisfied
Hey, are you satisfied?
And it goes so slowly on
Everything I've ever wanted

Tell me what's wrong
Look me in the eye
And tell me that I'm satisfied
Were you satisfied?

Look me in the eye
Then, tell me that I'm satisfied
And now are you satisfied?
Everything goes

Well, anything goes all of the time
Everything you dream of
Is right in front of you
And everything is a lie

Look me in the eye
And tell me that I'm satisfied
Look me in the eye
Unsatisfied

I'm so, I'm so unsatisfied
I'm so dissatisfied
I'm so, I'm so unsatisfied
I'm so unsatisfied

Well, I'm-a
I'm so, I'm so unsatisfied
I'm so dissatis, dissattis
I'm so

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 22:01 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB
The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

The Prediksi Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022 Tuai Komentar Netizen: BTS sama EXO Ketar-ketir

27 November 2022, 14:28 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

Soundrenaline 2022: Lineup dan Rundown Hari Kedua 27 November 2022

27 November 2022, 07:46 WIB
Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

Kumpulan Foto Kocak dan Seru The Prediksi Saat Tampil di Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 04:21 WIB
Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

Weezer Meraungkan Fuzz di Panggung Soundrenaline 2022

27 November 2022, 02:29 WIB
Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

Adidas Mulai Selidiki Kanye West, Imbas Dugaan Perilaku Buruk ke Karyawan

25 November 2022, 16:39 WIB
Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

Sinopsis First Love, Serial Netflix Jepang tentang Cinta Pertama yang Tak Terlupakan

25 November 2022, 16:16 WIB
Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

24 November 2022, 08:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Korea Selatan vs Ghana Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Prediksi Skor Kamerun vs Serbia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
3

Napak Tilas Kasus Mesut Ozil yang Kini Mengemuka, Masalah dengan Timnas Jerman dan Arsenal hingga Pensiun Dini
4

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kosta Rika di Piala Dunia 2022: Lengkap dengan Head to Head hingga Susunan Pemain
5

Prediksi Skor Spanyol vs Jerman di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
6

Massa Kena Prank Pengajian agar Kumpul di Acara Relawan Jokowi, Netizen: Mau Pulang Pintu GBK Ditutup
7

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Jepang vs Kosta Rika, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022 di SCTV
8

Prediksi Skor Belgia vs Maroko di Piala Dunia 2022, Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
9

Prediksi Skor Portugal vs Uruguay di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
10

Prediksi Skor Kroasia vs Kanada di Piala Dunia 2022: Lengkap dengan Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022: Ada FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Portugal vs Uruguay

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022: Ada FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Portugal vs Uruguay

29 November 2022, 05:27 WIB

Zona Priangan

V BTS Mencatat 600 Juta Streaming Lewat Sweet Night, Christmas Tree, dan It's Definite You

V BTS Mencatat 600 Juta Streaming Lewat Sweet Night, Christmas Tree, dan It's Definite You

29 November 2022, 05:26 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Sagitarius dan Capricorn Selasa 29 November 2022, Sadari Pentingnya Sehat

Ramalan Bintang Sagitarius dan Capricorn Selasa 29 November 2022, Sadari Pentingnya Sehat

29 November 2022, 05:25 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem ML Terbaru Selasa 29 November 2022, Klaim Skin Epic dan Hadiah Tak Terduga dari Moonton!

Kode Redeem ML Terbaru Selasa 29 November 2022, Klaim Skin Epic dan Hadiah Tak Terduga dari Moonton!

29 November 2022, 05:25 WIB

Bandung Raya

Profil dan Biodata Cut Syifa Pemain Bintang Sinetron Tajwid Cinta SCTV: Nama Lengkap Hingga Instagram

Profil dan Biodata Cut Syifa Pemain Bintang Sinetron Tajwid Cinta SCTV: Nama Lengkap Hingga Instagram

29 November 2022, 05:25 WIB

Portal Sulut

5 Weton Sakral dan Punya Firasat Tajam, Menurut Primbon Jawa!

5 Weton Sakral dan Punya Firasat Tajam, Menurut Primbon Jawa!

29 November 2022, 05:24 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini Selasa 29 November,Saksikan Indonesian Esports Awards

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini Selasa 29 November,Saksikan Indonesian Esports Awards

29 November 2022, 05:23 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Pisces: Selasa 29 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Pisces: Selasa 29 November 2022

29 November 2022, 05:23 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Hasil FIFA Wold Cup 2022: Brace Gol Bruno Fernandes Bawa Portugal Jadi Tim Ketiga Lolos Ke Babak 16 Besar

Hasil FIFA Wold Cup 2022: Brace Gol Bruno Fernandes Bawa Portugal Jadi Tim Ketiga Lolos Ke Babak 16 Besar

29 November 2022, 05:23 WIB

Cilacap Update

Daftar 9 SMA Terbaik di Kota Madiun Jawa Timur Menurut Data Kemendikbud, Cek Nama Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

Daftar 9 SMA Terbaik di Kota Madiun Jawa Timur Menurut Data Kemendikbud, Cek Nama Sekolahmu Peringkat Berapa?

29 November 2022, 05:22 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Jadwal Acara TV Selasa, 29 November 2022: Trans TV, SCTV, NET TV, Ada Film 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'

Jadwal Acara TV Selasa, 29 November 2022: Trans TV, SCTV, NET TV, Ada Film 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'

29 November 2022, 05:21 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Aquarius: Selasa 29 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Aquarius: Selasa 29 November 2022

29 November 2022, 05:20 WIB

Utara Times

Cek Kalender Jawa Desember 2022 Lengkap dengan Wuku dan Hitungan Hari Baik

Cek Kalender Jawa Desember 2022 Lengkap dengan Wuku dan Hitungan Hari Baik

29 November 2022, 05:20 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 29 November 2022 Libra, Scorpio, Sagitarius: Hilangkan Dendam Masa Lalu Pikirkan Masa Depan

Ramalan Zodiak 29 November 2022 Libra, Scorpio, Sagitarius: Hilangkan Dendam Masa Lalu Pikirkan Masa Depan

29 November 2022, 05:20 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Kesehatan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Libra Mental Kuat Akan Menjadi Bugar

Cek Kesehatan Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Libra Mental Kuat Akan Menjadi Bugar

29 November 2022, 05:20 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Libra, Scorpio dan Sagitarius Hari Ini; Kejujuran Selalu Merupakan Kebijakan Terbaik

Prediksi Cinta Libra, Scorpio dan Sagitarius Hari Ini; Kejujuran Selalu Merupakan Kebijakan Terbaik

29 November 2022, 05:20 WIB

Flores Terkini

Portugal ke Babak 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022, Bruno Fernandez Cetak Brace

Portugal ke Babak 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022, Bruno Fernandez Cetak Brace

29 November 2022, 05:19 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

10 Contoh Soal PAS Matematika SMP MTs Kelas 8 Semester 1 Disertai Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Part 5

10 Contoh Soal PAS Matematika SMP MTs Kelas 8 Semester 1 Disertai Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Part 5

29 November 2022, 05:19 WIB

Portal Sulut

4 Weton Tibo Gedong, Bakal Berjaya, Dan Kaya Raya Di Tahun 2023

4 Weton Tibo Gedong, Bakal Berjaya, Dan Kaya Raya Di Tahun 2023

29 November 2022, 05:17 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Capricorn: Selasa 29 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Capricorn: Selasa 29 November 2022

29 November 2022, 05:17 WIB

Portal Sulut

Cukup 4 Ini Saja Jika Meminta Kepada Allah Saat Berdoa, diungkap Mbah Moen

Cukup 4 Ini Saja Jika Meminta Kepada Allah Saat Berdoa, diungkap Mbah Moen

29 November 2022, 05:16 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022, Akan Tayang Dunia Terbalik dan Karena Aku Sayang

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini Selasa 29 November 2022, Akan Tayang Dunia Terbalik dan Karena Aku Sayang

29 November 2022, 05:15 WIB

Kabar Banten

47 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Sansekerta Modern yang Cerdas, Cantik Laksana Bidadari hingga Salehah

47 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Sansekerta Modern yang Cerdas, Cantik Laksana Bidadari hingga Salehah

29 November 2022, 05:15 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Modal Kentang dan Biskuit Bisa Jadi Puding Cantik dan Mewah Seperti Ini, Cocok Jadi Suguhan Tamu

Modal Kentang dan Biskuit Bisa Jadi Puding Cantik dan Mewah Seperti Ini, Cocok Jadi Suguhan Tamu

29 November 2022, 05:15 WIB

Bandung Raya

Prakiraan Cuaca Kota Bandung Hari Selasa 29 November 2022, Cek di Sini Sebelum Beraktivitas

Prakiraan Cuaca Kota Bandung Hari Selasa 29 November 2022, Cek di Sini Sebelum Beraktivitas

29 November 2022, 05:15 WIB
x