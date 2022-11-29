Lirik Lagu Unsatisfied - The Replacements dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unsatisfied dari The Replacements

Look me in the eye

Then, tell me that I'm satisfied

Was you satisfied?

Look me in the eye

Then, tell me that I'm satisfied

Hey, are you satisfied?

And it goes so slowly on

Everything I've ever wanted

Tell me what's wrong

Look me in the eye

And tell me that I'm satisfied

Were you satisfied?

Look me in the eye

Then, tell me that I'm satisfied

And now are you satisfied?

Everything goes

Well, anything goes all of the time

Everything you dream of

Is right in front of you

And everything is a lie

Look me in the eye

And tell me that I'm satisfied

Look me in the eye

Unsatisfied

I'm so, I'm so unsatisfied

I'm so dissatisfied

I'm so, I'm so unsatisfied

I'm so unsatisfied

Well, I'm-a

I'm so, I'm so unsatisfied

I'm so dissatis, dissattis

I'm so