Lirik Lagu I'll Be You - The Replacements dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'll Be You - The Replacements

If it's a temporary lull

Why'm I bored right outta my skull?

Man I'm dressin' sharp an' feelin' dull

Lonely, I guess that's where I'm from

If I was from Canada

Then I'd best be called lonesome

And if it's just a game

Then I'll break down just in case

Oh yeah, we're runnin' in our last race

Well laughed half the way to Tokyo

I dreamt I was Surfer Joe

And what that means, I don't know

A dream too tired to come true

Left a rebel without a clue

And I'm searching for something to do

And if it's just a game

Then we'll hold hands just the same

So what

So what, we're bleeding but we ain't cut

And I could purge my soul perhaps

For the imminent collapse

Oh yeah

Oh yeah, I'll tell you what we could do

You be me for a while

I'll be you

A dream too tired to come true

Left a rebel without a clue

Won't you tell me what I should do?

And if it's just a lull

Why'm I bored right outta my skull?

Oh yeah, keep me from feeling so dull

And if it's just a game