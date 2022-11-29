Lirik Lagu I'll Be You - The Replacements dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'll Be You - The Replacements
If it's a temporary lull
Why'm I bored right outta my skull?
Man I'm dressin' sharp an' feelin' dull
Lonely, I guess that's where I'm from
If I was from Canada
Then I'd best be called lonesome
And if it's just a game
Then I'll break down just in case
Oh yeah, we're runnin' in our last race
Well laughed half the way to Tokyo
I dreamt I was Surfer Joe
And what that means, I don't know
A dream too tired to come true
Left a rebel without a clue
And I'm searching for something to do
And if it's just a game
Then we'll hold hands just the same
So what
So what, we're bleeding but we ain't cut
And I could purge my soul perhaps
For the imminent collapse
Oh yeah
Oh yeah, I'll tell you what we could do
You be me for a while
I'll be you
A dream too tired to come true
Left a rebel without a clue
Won't you tell me what I should do?
And if it's just a lull
Why'm I bored right outta my skull?
Oh yeah, keep me from feeling so dull
And if it's just a game
