Lirik Lagu I Will Dare - The Replacements dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Will Dare - The Replacements
How young are you?
How old am I?
Let's count the rings around my eyes
How smart are you?
How dumb am I?
Don't count any of my advice
Oh, meet me anyplace or anywhere or anytime
Now I don't care, meet me tonight
If you will dare, I might dare
Call me on Thursday, if you will
Or call me on Wednesday, better still
Ain't lost yet, so I gotta be a winner
Fingernails and a cigarette's a lousy dinner
Young, are you? Wo oo
C'mon meet me anyplace or anywhere or anytime
Now, I don't care, meet me tonight
If you will dare, I will dare
Meet me anyplace or anywhere or anytime
Now, I don't care, meet me tonight
If you will dare, I will dare
How young are you?
How old am I?
Let's count the rings around my eyes
How smart are you?
How smart are you?
How dumb am I?
Dumb am I
Meet me anyplace or anywhere or anytime
Now I don't care, meet me tonight
If you would dare, I would dare
Meet me anyplace or anywhere or anytime
Now I don't care, meet me tonight
If you will dare, I will dare
