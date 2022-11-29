Lirik Lagu I Will Dare - The Replacements dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Will Dare - The Replacements

How young are you?

How old am I?

Let's count the rings around my eyes

How smart are you?

How dumb am I?

Don't count any of my advice

Oh, meet me anyplace or anywhere or anytime

Now I don't care, meet me tonight

If you will dare, I might dare

Call me on Thursday, if you will

Or call me on Wednesday, better still

Ain't lost yet, so I gotta be a winner

Fingernails and a cigarette's a lousy dinner

Young, are you? Wo oo

C'mon meet me anyplace or anywhere or anytime

Now, I don't care, meet me tonight

If you will dare, I will dare

Meet me anyplace or anywhere or anytime

Now, I don't care, meet me tonight

If you will dare, I will dare

How young are you?

How old am I?

Let's count the rings around my eyes

How smart are you?

How smart are you?

How dumb am I?

Dumb am I

Meet me anyplace or anywhere or anytime

Now I don't care, meet me tonight

If you would dare, I would dare

Meet me anyplace or anywhere or anytime

Now I don't care, meet me tonight

If you will dare, I will dare