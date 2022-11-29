Lirik Lagu Suckapunch - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Suckapunch - You Me At Six

I'm getting visions

Of new beginnings

Don't think you fit in

Hurts to admit it at last

I'm free from my past

We're in the same room

But stand on different sides

You could lose your mind

Trying to understand mine

It's a sign of the times, the times

'Cause I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

I'm getting visions

I'm pessimistic

Call it nihilistic

But, really what is the point

In making any noise?

But I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

Oh, something I could never say

Why you gotta make it feel this way

By lying to my face

Oh, a Suckapunch, I can take

I wasn't born yesterday

A bloodsport but I'm a saint

It's time to consider

There are no winners

I'm getting visions

And you're not fitting in

I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

I rise from, I rise from

I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

I rise from, I rise from

I rise from, I rise from

I rise from the wreckage that you left behind

I rise from, I rise from

I rise from, I rise from