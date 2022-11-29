Lirik Lagu Suckapunch - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm getting visions
Of new beginnings
Don't think you fit in
Hurts to admit it at last
I'm free from my past
We're in the same room
But stand on different sides
You could lose your mind
Trying to understand mine
It's a sign of the times, the times
'Cause I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
I'm getting visions
I'm pessimistic
Call it nihilistic
But, really what is the point
In making any noise?
But I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
Oh, something I could never say
Why you gotta make it feel this way
By lying to my face
Oh, a Suckapunch, I can take
I wasn't born yesterday
A bloodsport but I'm a saint
It's time to consider
There are no winners
I'm getting visions
And you're not fitting in
I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
I rise from, I rise from
I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
I rise from, I rise from
I rise from, I rise from
I rise from the wreckage that you left behind
I rise from, I rise from
I rise from, I rise from
Artikel Pilihan