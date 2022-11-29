Lirik Lagu What's It Like - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 November 2022
What's It Like - You Me At Six

A star sign and political side
Have your say and do it all from online, yeah
I try to sound like the '75
More of life really opened my mind, yeah
See none of us are really one of a kind
Got reservations, you know I've got mine
Buried and born again, all for making amends
But you and me don't work as a a pair, we'll make it out in the end

Love, love don't live here anymore
It's nothing personal
But it's not reversible, it's terminal, oh

Love don't live here anymore
It's nothing personal
But love don't live here anymore, anymore

So what's it like?
Tell me what's it like
What's it like?
Tell me what's it like
Being perfect all the time
Yeah, what's it like?
Tell me what's it like
What's it like?
Tell me what's it like
Being perfect all the time
What's it like?

Someone else please take the wheel
About to open up and see how I feel, yeah
Stones and crystals can't switch out the truth
No turn down memory lane, it makes me miss you
You used to hold me close as a favor
Back when bitterness was my favourite flavour, yeah
I'm taking one for the road
It's time to regret on the phone
But now I've been gone for way too long
And now you know that love

Love don't live here anymore
It's nothing personal
But it's not reversible, it's terminal, oh
Love don't live here anymore
It's nothing personal
But love don't live here anymore, anymore

So what's it like?
Tell me what's it like
What's it like?
Tell me what's it like
Being perfect all the time
Yeah, what's it like?
Tell me what's it like
What's it like?
Tell me what's it like
Being perfect all the time
What's it like?

So what's it like?
What's it like?
Being perfect all the time
So what's it like?

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

