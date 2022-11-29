Lirik Lagu No One Does It Better - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

No One Does It Better - You Me At Six
I woke up this morning with a grudge the size of a short story, oh,
I feel, I feel so low
Let me start at the end, the part I haven't figured out yet
Yes, I am, I'm moving slow
You are playing the lead
The headache that my actions feed
Oh I've only got myself to blame
This is another test which I would fail when at my best,
Oh, always ending the same
If I were a honest guy
I'd give this role another try
What do I do when I am so in love with you?
I forgot what I wanted to say
What do I do when you won't change your ways?
It's time, it's time
If I just saved you, you could save me too
If I just saved you, then you could save me too
I woke up the next morning and I didn't see it coming
Oh, your bags were packed and gone
Called all your friends, they said they hadn’t seen you yet
Oh, my head's going to explode
If I were a honest guy
I'd give this role another try
What do I do when I am so in love with you?
I forgot what I wanted to say
What do I do when you won't change your ways?
It's time, it's time
If I just saved you, you could save me too
If I just saved you, you could save, you could save me too
