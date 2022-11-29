Lirik Lagu No One Does It Better - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

No One Does It Better - You Me At Six

I woke up this morning with a grudge the size of a short story, oh,

I feel, I feel so low

Let me start at the end, the part I haven't figured out yet

Yes, I am, I'm moving slow

You are playing the lead

The headache that my actions feed

Oh I've only got myself to blame

This is another test which I would fail when at my best,

Oh, always ending the same

If I were a honest guy

I'd give this role another try

What do I do when I am so in love with you?

I forgot what I wanted to say

What do I do when you won't change your ways?

It's time, it's time

If I just saved you, you could save me too

If I just saved you, then you could save me too

I woke up the next morning and I didn't see it coming

Oh, your bags were packed and gone

Called all your friends, they said they hadn’t seen you yet

Oh, my head's going to explode

If I were a honest guy

I'd give this role another try

What do I do when I am so in love with you?

I forgot what I wanted to say

What do I do when you won't change your ways?

It's time, it's time

If I just saved you, you could save me too

If I just saved you, you could save, you could save me too