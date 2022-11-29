Lirik Lagu Back Again - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

And I was sinking underwater
Drowning in a memory of you
And now it's time for me to recover
Coming to the surface for a better view
Oh, yeah
In the good times, in the bad times
You need a high to feel alive
In the headlines, they criticizin'
No love for the cynics
See your fifteen minutes
I've got no time for it
I'm back again
I'm back again
I'm back again
I'm back again
Feels better with the lights off, don't it?
Nobody can tell who we really are
It's funny when you think about it
Dark days shape us into who we really are, are, yeah
In the good times, in the bad times
You need a high to feel alive
In the headlines, they criticizin'
No love for the cynics
See your fifteen minutes
I've got no time for it
I'm back again
I'm back again
I've had enough
I'm coming up
I'm back again
I'm back again
I'm back again
I'm back again
I've had enough
I'm coming up
I'm back again
I'm back again
(Sinking underwater)
I'm back again
(Trying to recover)
I've had enough
I'm coming up
I'm back again
I'm back again
