Lirik Lagu Back Again - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Back Again - You Me At Six

And I was sinking underwater

Drowning in a memory of you

And now it's time for me to recover

Coming to the surface for a better view

Oh, yeah

In the good times, in the bad times

You need a high to feel alive

In the headlines, they criticizin'

No love for the cynics

See your fifteen minutes

I've got no time for it

I'm back again

I'm back again

I'm back again

I'm back again

Feels better with the lights off, don't it?

Nobody can tell who we really are

It's funny when you think about it

Dark days shape us into who we really are, are, yeah

In the good times, in the bad times

You need a high to feel alive

In the headlines, they criticizin'

No love for the cynics

See your fifteen minutes

I've got no time for it

I'm back again

I'm back again

I've had enough

I'm coming up

I'm back again

I'm back again

I'm back again

I'm back again

I've had enough

I'm coming up

I'm back again

I'm back again

(Sinking underwater)

I'm back again

(Trying to recover)

I've had enough

I'm coming up

I'm back again

I'm back again

