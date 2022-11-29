Lirik Lagu Fight or Run - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

We were just two kids on a soft sprung bed
Stealing at the ceiling, knowing the dream was dead
It was over
Still, I laid with you until morning light
You said, “baby, don’t worry, we will be alright”
You had hope that we could find a way to cope
Spin your heart out, spin your heart out
When it all comes, when it all comes
Undone, will you fight or run?
Now the house is cold since we’ve come undone
I ran to you so quickly, but it wasn’t enough
You were broken
‘Cause you lost a friend to the dark and despair
You wrapped your arms around me, but it couldn’t repair
Your heart’s hope that we could find a way to cope
Spin your heart out, spin your heart out
When it all comes, when it all comes
Undone, will you fight or run?
Spin your heart out, spin your heart out
When it all comes, when it all comes
Undone, will you fight or run?
Woo
Pacing up and down by the side of the road
I begged you to calm down, said I’d take you home
But I knew I couldn’t fix, knew I couldn’t fix your heart
Spin your heart out, spin your heart out
When it all comes, when it all comes
Undone, will you fight or run?
Spin your heart out, spin your heart out
When it all comes, when it all comes
Undone, will you fight or run?
Spin your heart out, spin your heart out
When it all comes, when it all comes
Undone, will you fight or run?
Will you fight or run?
Will you fight or run?
Credit
Title: Fight or Run
Artist: The Xcerts
Album: Wildheart Dreaming
Dirilis: 2019
