Lirik Lagu We Built This City - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Built This City - The Xcerts

Say you don't know me or recognize my face

Say you don't care who goes to that kind of place

Knee deep in the hoopla, sinking in your fight

Too many runaways eating up the night

Marconi plays the mamba, listen to the radio, don't you remember?

We built this city on rock and roll

We built this city, we built this city on rock and roll

Built this city, we built this city on rock and roll

Someone's always playing corporation games

Who cares, they're always changing corporation names

We just want to dance here, someone stole the stage

They call us irresponsible, write us off the page

Marconi plays the mamba, listen to the radio, don't you remember?

We built this city on rock and roll

We built this city, we built this city on rock and roll

Built this city, we built this city on rock and roll

It's just another Sunday in a tired old street

Police have got the choke hold, oh, then we just lost the beat

Who counts the money underneath the bar?

Who rides the wrecking ball into our guitars?

Don't tell us you need us 'cause we're the ship of fools

Looking for America, coming through your schools

Marconi plays the mamba, listen to the radio, don't you remember?

We built this city on rock and roll