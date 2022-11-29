Lirik Lagu We Built This City - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Built This City - The Xcerts
Say you don't know me or recognize my face
Say you don't care who goes to that kind of place
Knee deep in the hoopla, sinking in your fight
Too many runaways eating up the night
Marconi plays the mamba, listen to the radio, don't you remember?
We built this city on rock and roll
We built this city, we built this city on rock and roll
Built this city, we built this city on rock and roll
Someone's always playing corporation games
Who cares, they're always changing corporation names
We just want to dance here, someone stole the stage
They call us irresponsible, write us off the page
Marconi plays the mamba, listen to the radio, don't you remember?
We built this city on rock and roll
We built this city, we built this city on rock and roll
Built this city, we built this city on rock and roll
It's just another Sunday in a tired old street
Police have got the choke hold, oh, then we just lost the beat
Who counts the money underneath the bar?
Who rides the wrecking ball into our guitars?
Don't tell us you need us 'cause we're the ship of fools
Looking for America, coming through your schools
Marconi plays the mamba, listen to the radio, don't you remember?
We built this city on rock and roll
