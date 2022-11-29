Lirik Lagu Complicated - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Complicated - The Xcerts

Chill out, what you yelling for?

Lay back, it’s all been done before

And if you could only let it be, you will see

I like you the way you are

When we’re driving in your car

And you’re talking to me one on one

But you’ve become

Somebody else ’round everyone else

You’re watching your back like you can’t relax

You’re tryna be cool, you look like a fool to me

Tell me

Why’d you have to go and make things so complicated?

I see the way you’re acting like you’rе somebody else

Gеts me frustrated

Life’s like this, you

You fall, and you crawl, and you break

And you take what you get, and you turn it into

Honesty, and promise me I’m never gonna find you fake it

You come over unannounced

Dressed up like you’re something else

Where you are and where it’s at, you see

You’re making me

Laugh out when you strike your pose

Take off all your preppy clothes

You know you’re not fooling anyone

When you become

Somebody else ’round everyone else

You’re watching your back like you can’t relax

You’re tryna be cool, you look like a fool to me

Tell me

Why’d you have to go and make things so complicated?

I see the way you’re acting like you’re somebody else

Gets me frustrated

Life’s like this, you

And you fall, and you crawl, and you break

And you take what you get, and you turn it into

Honesty, and promise me I’m never gonna find you fake it

Why’d you have to go and make things so complicated?

I see the way you’re acting like you’re somebody else

Gets me frustrated

Life’s like this, you

And you fall, and you crawl, and you break

And you take what you get, and you turn it into

Honesty, and promise me I’m never gonna find you fake it

No, no, no

Credit

Title: Complicated (feat. Heights)

Artist: The Xcerts

Album: So No One Told You Life Was Gonna Be This Way

Dirilis: 2021

Fakta di Baliknya