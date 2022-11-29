Lirik Lagu Gum - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lay down
And don’t you dare say a word
To me
I’ve not forgotten you
Your heart beats
Louder than my voice
Screamed
You’re not the only one who’s been
Sleeping in trees
All my friends, all my friends will
Fall apart, fall apart
They are saints, they are brothers
But so scared of the dark
Fingernails
Dig deep into my
Skin and
My bed is cluttered
With these ghosts
Screaming let us
In
We’re
Looking for a place to rest our skin
Scared
Well haunt me with your hurt-filled eyes
All my friends, all my friends will
Fall apart, fall apart
They are saints, they are brothers
But so scared of the dark
And if they wonder why
They won’t sleep at night
Becoming more and more scared
By things that aren’t there
All my friends, all my friends are
Falling apart
They are saints, they are brothers
But so scared of the dark
I wish, yeah I wish
I was still close to you
Close like the fire that grew
Fire
Burn it down, burn it down
Water
Put it out, put it out
Lover
I am not, I am not
Coming home
