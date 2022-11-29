Lirik Lagu Gum - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gum - The Xcerts

Lay down

And don’t you dare say a word

To me

I’ve not forgotten you

Your heart beats

Louder than my voice

Screamed

You’re not the only one who’s been

Sleeping in trees

All my friends, all my friends will

Fall apart, fall apart

They are saints, they are brothers

But so scared of the dark

Fingernails

Dig deep into my

Skin and

My bed is cluttered

With these ghosts

Screaming let us

In

We’re

Looking for a place to rest our skin

Scared

Well haunt me with your hurt-filled eyes

All my friends, all my friends will

Fall apart, fall apart

They are saints, they are brothers

But so scared of the dark

And if they wonder why

They won’t sleep at night

Becoming more and more scared

By things that aren’t there

All my friends, all my friends are

Falling apart

They are saints, they are brothers

But so scared of the dark

I wish, yeah I wish

I was still close to you

Close like the fire that grew

Fire

Burn it down, burn it down

Water

Put it out, put it out

Lover

I am not, I am not

Coming home