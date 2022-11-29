Lirik Lagu Lonely Eyes - Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lonely Eyes - Lauv

She was sixteen the first time

She had her heart broken

Truth is, I've never had mine

Now she goes on vacation

In expensive places

To get away from her mind

I don't mean to be rude

There's things in myself that I see in you

Lonely eyes

She had those lonely eyes

I only know 'cause I have them too

Lonely eyes

No, you don't have to hide

The things you feel inside, I feel too

'Cause I'm lonely just like you

'Cause I'm lonely just like you

Bask in all of the silence

In between our eyelids

Where you are, I'm right there too

We might speak different languages

And we might have differences

But where you are, I'm right there too

I don't mean to be rude

There's things in myself that I see in you

Lonely eyes

She had those lonely eyes

I only know 'cause I have them too

Lonely eyes

No, you don't have to hide

The things you feel inside, I feel too