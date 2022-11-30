Lirik Lagu Breeze – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Who makes the finer things in life
Fade out compared to both her eyes
2 dates in 2 days too much I'm in love yeah
Who knows just how she makes me feel
No lies she always keeps it real
Blue skies we paint our own picture
Play it all again baby
You got me thingking 'bout the past lately
I remember feeling like I'll never get away
From me being with a girl that could never save me
Oh well I asked for
Somebody good for me
But then I got more
Than everything I need
Falling naturally
Talking in my sleep
Going
Who makes the finer things in life
Fade out compared to both her eyes
2 dates in 2 days too much I'm in love yeah
Who knows just how she makes me feel
No lies she always keeps it real
Blue skies we paint our own picture
It's easy love is a breeze when I'm with ya
What more could you ask from a girl
She helps me go to sleep
When i carry the world
No more complications
Foget the space for hesitation
65 82 +1
I want you
And I travel 'round the world
But I still come on through
You me in the middle
Love so good so simple
If you say you want it
Tell me what you know
Tell me all that really matters
How to keep you close
'Cause I never should've had her
Falling naturally
Got me talking in my sleep
Who makes the finer things in life
Fade out compared to both her eyes
2 dates in 2 days too much I'm in love yeah
Who knows just how she makes me feel
No lies she always keeps it real
Blue skies we paint our own picture
It's easy love is a breeze when I'm with ya
Credit
Artis : Lullaboy
