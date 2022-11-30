Lirik Lagu Breeze – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Breeze – Lullaboy

Who makes the finer things in life

Fade out compared to both her eyes

2 dates in 2 days too much I'm in love yeah

Who knows just how she makes me feel

No lies she always keeps it real

Blue skies we paint our own picture

Play it all again baby

You got me thingking 'bout the past lately

I remember feeling like I'll never get away

From me being with a girl that could never save me

Oh well I asked for

Somebody good for me

But then I got more

Than everything I need

Falling naturally

Talking in my sleep

Going

Who makes the finer things in life

Fade out compared to both her eyes

2 dates in 2 days too much I'm in love yeah

Who knows just how she makes me feel

No lies she always keeps it real

Blue skies we paint our own picture

It's easy love is a breeze when I'm with ya

What more could you ask from a girl

She helps me go to sleep

When i carry the world

No more complications

Foget the space for hesitation

65 82 +1

I want you

And I travel 'round the world

But I still come on through

You me in the middle

Love so good so simple

If you say you want it

Tell me what you know

Tell me all that really matters

How to keep you close

'Cause I never should've had her

Falling naturally

Got me talking in my sleep

Who makes the finer things in life

Fade out compared to both her eyes

2 dates in 2 days too much I'm in love yeah

Who knows just how she makes me feel

No lies she always keeps it real

Blue skies we paint our own picture

It's easy love is a breeze when I'm with ya

Credit

Artis : Lullaboy