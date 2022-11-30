Lirik Lagu Run for Your Life - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Run for Your Life - The Fray
Seventeen years by her side, broke the same bread
Wore the same clothes and you said
"We're sisters with nothing between, if one of us fall
The other will soon be following"
Both of you fell the same day and you don't know why
But one of you never woke up
You lay your body down on the floor, you're desperate to hear
Her footsteps again, but this house is on fire
And we need to go
Oh, you don't have to go it alone, go it alone
Run for your life, my love
Run and you don't give up
With all that you are and all that you want
I will be close behind, run for your life
She had a fire inside and that terrified you
You swore that you'd never lose your control
Baby, let yourself go, 'cause part of you hides
And I know the hunger inside of you is strong
You can only hold back the river so long
Oh, you don't have to go it alone
Oh, you don't have to go it alone, go it alone
Run for your life, my love
Run and you don't give up
With all that you are and all that you want
Run for your life right now
And if you don't know how
I'll come back with you and take all that's true
And leave all that's burned behind
Run for your life
Oh, you don't have to go it alone
Go it alone, go it alone
Run for your life, my love
Run and you don't give up
With all that you are and all that you want
Run for your life right now
And if you don't know how
I'll come back with you and take all that's true
And leave all that's burned behind
Run for your life
Credit
Produser: Brendan O’Brien
Penulis: Joe King dan Isaac Slade
Album: Scars and Stories
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop
Fakta di balik lagu
Run for Your Life merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang resmi dirilis pada 7 Februari 2012.
Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single keempat dalam album studio ketiga mereka yang bertajuk Scars and Stories.
Melalui lagu ini, penulis lagu Isaac Slade dan Joe King membawa gagasan tentang dua saudara kembar perempuan yang terlibat dalam kecelakaan. Namun, satu dari mereka tidak dapat diselamatkan dari tragedi tersebut.
Sebelumnya, Isaac Slade, Joe King, Dave Welsh, dan Ben Wysocki terbentuk sebagai sebuah band di Denver, Colorado pada 2002.
Saat itu, Slade dan King merupakan teman sekolah yang turut bergabung dengan Welsh dan Wysocki. Keempatnya kemudian menamai grup tersebut sebagai band The Fray.
Setelah itu, mereka pun merilis dua koleksi lagu, yakni Movement dan Reason, sebelum akhirnya merilis album pertamanya yang bertajuk How to Save a Life.
Album tersebut berisi sejumlah single hit, di antaranya adalah Over My Head (Cable Car) dan How to Save a Life. Keduanya akhirnya dinominasikan ke dalam penghargaan bergengsi di AS, yakni Grammy Award.
Kesuksesannya membuat mereka merilis sejumlah album lainnya, di antaranta ialah The Fray, Never Say Never, Scars and Stories, dan Helios.
Pada 2016, The Fray merilis album hits terbesar mereka yang bertajuk Through the Years. Selain merilis beberapa single baru, album ini juga menggabungkan semua hits terbesar mereka dari empat album sebelumnya.
Namun, vokalis sekaligus pianis Isaac Slade pun mengumumkan kepergiannya dari The Fray pada 12 Maret 2022.
“Saya siap untuk mulai melakukan impian saya di sisa hidup saya di bumi bersama dengan istri saya yang luar biasa dan dua anak kami,” tutur Slade melalui Instagram-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
