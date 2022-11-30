Lirik Lagu Run for Your Life - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya





Run for Your Life - The Fray



Seventeen years by her side, broke the same bread

Wore the same clothes and you said

"We're sisters with nothing between, if one of us fall

The other will soon be following"



Both of you fell the same day and you don't know why

But one of you never woke up

You lay your body down on the floor, you're desperate to hear

Her footsteps again, but this house is on fire

And we need to go

Oh, you don't have to go it alone, go it alone



Run for your life, my love

Run and you don't give up

With all that you are and all that you want

I will be close behind, run for your life



She had a fire inside and that terrified you

You swore that you'd never lose your control

Baby, let yourself go, 'cause part of you hides

And I know the hunger inside of you is strong

You can only hold back the river so long



Oh, you don't have to go it alone

Oh, you don't have to go it alone, go it alone



Run for your life, my love

Run and you don't give up

With all that you are and all that you want

Run for your life right now

And if you don't know how

I'll come back with you and take all that's true

And leave all that's burned behind

Run for your life



Oh, you don't have to go it alone

Go it alone, go it alone



Run for your life, my love

Run and you don't give up

With all that you are and all that you want

Run for your life right now

And if you don't know how

I'll come back with you and take all that's true

And leave all that's burned behind

Run for your life



Credit



Produser: Brendan O’Brien



Penulis: Joe King dan Isaac Slade



Album: Scars and Stories



Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



Run for Your Life merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang resmi dirilis pada 7 Februari 2012.



Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single keempat dalam album studio ketiga mereka yang bertajuk Scars and Stories.



Melalui lagu ini, penulis lagu Isaac Slade dan Joe King membawa gagasan tentang dua saudara kembar perempuan yang terlibat dalam kecelakaan. Namun, satu dari mereka tidak dapat diselamatkan dari tragedi tersebut.



Sebelumnya, Isaac Slade, Joe King, Dave Welsh, dan Ben Wysocki terbentuk sebagai sebuah band di Denver, Colorado pada 2002.



Saat itu, Slade dan King merupakan teman sekolah yang turut bergabung dengan Welsh dan Wysocki. Keempatnya kemudian menamai grup tersebut sebagai band The Fray.



Setelah itu, mereka pun merilis dua koleksi lagu, yakni Movement dan Reason, sebelum akhirnya merilis album pertamanya yang bertajuk How to Save a Life.



Album tersebut berisi sejumlah single hit, di antaranya adalah Over My Head (Cable Car) dan How to Save a Life. Keduanya akhirnya dinominasikan ke dalam penghargaan bergengsi di AS, yakni Grammy Award.



Kesuksesannya membuat mereka merilis sejumlah album lainnya, di antaranta ialah The Fray, Never Say Never, Scars and Stories, dan Helios.



Pada 2016, The Fray merilis album hits terbesar mereka yang bertajuk Through the Years. Selain merilis beberapa single baru, album ini juga menggabungkan semua hits terbesar mereka dari empat album sebelumnya.



Namun, vokalis sekaligus pianis Isaac Slade pun mengumumkan kepergiannya dari The Fray pada 12 Maret 2022.



“Saya siap untuk mulai melakukan impian saya di sisa hidup saya di bumi bersama dengan istri saya yang luar biasa dan dua anak kami,” tutur Slade melalui Instagram-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

