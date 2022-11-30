Lirik Lagu Heroin – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Heroin – Lana Del Rey

Topanga is hot tonight, the city by the bay

Has movie stars and liquor stores and soft decay

The rumblin' from distant shores sends me to sleep

But the facts of life can sometimes make it hard to dream

Life rocked me like Mötley

Grabbed me by the ribbons in my hair

Life rocked me ultra softly

Like the heavy metal that you wear

I'm flyin' to the moon again, dreamin' about heroin

How it gave you everything and took your life away

I put you on an aeroplane, destined for a foreign land

I hoped that you'd come back again

And tell me everything's okay, hey, babe, yeah

Topanga's hot today, Manson's in the air

And all my friends have gone, 'cause they still feel him here

I wanna leave, I'll probably stay another year

It's hard to leave when absolutely nothing's clear

Life rocked me like Mötley

Bad beginnin' to my new year

Life rocked me ultra softly

Like the heavy metal that you hear

I'm flyin' to the moon again, dreamin' about heroin

And how it gave you everything and took your life away

I put you on the aeroplane, destined for a foreign land

I thought that you'd come back again

To tell me everything's okay, hey, babe, yeah

winter in the city

Somethin' 'bout this weather made these kids go crazy

(It's hot) even for February

Somethin' 'bout this sun has made these kids get scary

Oh, writin' in blood on my walls and shit

Like, oh, oh my God

Jumpin' off from the walls into the docks and shit

Oh-ho-ho-ho, I'd be lyin' if I said I wasn't sick of it

Baby (baby), come on (come on), come on (come on)

I'm flyin' to the moon again, dreamin' about marzipan

Taking all my medicine to take my thoughts away

I'm getting on that aeroplane, leavin' my old man again

I hope that I come back one day

To tell you that I really changed, baby