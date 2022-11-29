Lirik Lagu Miss Sarajevo – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Miss Sarajevo – U2

Is there a time for keeping your distance

A time to turn your eyes away

Is there a time for keeping your head down

For getting on with your day



Is there a time for kohl and lipstick

A time for curling hair

Is there a time for high street shopping

To find the right dress to wear



Here she comes

Heads turn around

Here she comes

To take her crown



Is there a time to run for cover

A time for kiss and tell

Is there a time for different colours

Different names you find it hard to spell



Is there a time for first communion

A time for East Seventeen

Is there a time to turn to Mecca

Is there time to be a beauty queen



Here she comes

Beauty plays the clown

Here she comes

Surreal in her crown



Dici che il fiume

Trova la via al mare

E come il fiume

Giungerai a me

Oltre i confini

E le terre assetate

Dici che come il fiume

Come il fiume...

L'amore giungerà

L'amore...

E non so più pregare

E nell'amore non so più sperare

E quell'amore non so più aspettare



Is there a time for tying ribbons

A time for Christmas trees



Is there a time for laying tables

And the night is set to freeze



Credit

Artis: U2

Album: Original Soundtracks 1

Rilis: 1995

Genre: Rock, opera

Songwriter: Brian Eno, Bono, Adam Clayton, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr.

Produser: U2, Brian Eno

Fakta di Balik Lagu Miss Sarajevo

Miss Sarajevo merupakan lagu dari U2 dan Brian Eno, dengan nama samaran Passenger. Lagu tersebut dirilis pada 20 November 1995 sebagai satu-satunya single dari album mereka Original Soundtracks 1.

Lagu tersebut juga muncul di kompilasi U2 The Best of 1990-2000 dan dikover oleh George Michael di albumnya Songs from the Last Century.

Meskipun lagu tersebut tidak mencapai Billboard Hot 100, Miss Sarajevo menduduki posisi ke-6 di UK Singles Chart dan menjadi hit sepuluh besar di banyak negara Eropa lainnya.

Bono, vokalis utama U2, menyebut Miss Sarajevo sebagai lagu U2 favoritnya. Ia merasa bahwa lirik tersebut mencerminkan apa yang dirasakan oleh orang-orang Sarajevo saat itu.

Original Soundtracks 1 merupakan album yang sebagian besar didasarkan pada kisah fiksi. Sedangkan Miss Sarajevo merupakan salah satu dari empat lagu yang didasarkan pada kisah nyata.