Lirik Lagu Miss Sarajevo – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Is there a time for keeping your distance
A time to turn your eyes away
Is there a time for keeping your head down
For getting on with your day
Is there a time for kohl and lipstick
A time for curling hair
Is there a time for high street shopping
To find the right dress to wear
Here she comes
Heads turn around
Here she comes
To take her crown
Is there a time to run for cover
A time for kiss and tell
Is there a time for different colours
Different names you find it hard to spell
Is there a time for first communion
A time for East Seventeen
Is there a time to turn to Mecca
Is there time to be a beauty queen
Here she comes
Beauty plays the clown
Here she comes
Surreal in her crown
Dici che il fiume
Trova la via al mare
E come il fiume
Giungerai a me
Oltre i confini
E le terre assetate
Dici che come il fiume
Come il fiume...
L'amore giungerà
L'amore...
E non so più pregare
E nell'amore non so più sperare
E quell'amore non so più aspettare
Is there a time for tying ribbons
A time for Christmas trees
Is there a time for laying tables
And the night is set to freeze
Credit
Artis: U2
Album: Original Soundtracks 1
Rilis: 1995
Genre: Rock, opera
Songwriter: Brian Eno, Bono, Adam Clayton, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr.
Produser: U2, Brian Eno
Fakta di Balik Lagu Miss Sarajevo
Miss Sarajevo merupakan lagu dari U2 dan Brian Eno, dengan nama samaran Passenger. Lagu tersebut dirilis pada 20 November 1995 sebagai satu-satunya single dari album mereka Original Soundtracks 1.
Lagu tersebut juga muncul di kompilasi U2 The Best of 1990-2000 dan dikover oleh George Michael di albumnya Songs from the Last Century.
Meskipun lagu tersebut tidak mencapai Billboard Hot 100, Miss Sarajevo menduduki posisi ke-6 di UK Singles Chart dan menjadi hit sepuluh besar di banyak negara Eropa lainnya.
Bono, vokalis utama U2, menyebut Miss Sarajevo sebagai lagu U2 favoritnya. Ia merasa bahwa lirik tersebut mencerminkan apa yang dirasakan oleh orang-orang Sarajevo saat itu.
Original Soundtracks 1 merupakan album yang sebagian besar didasarkan pada kisah fiksi. Sedangkan Miss Sarajevo merupakan salah satu dari empat lagu yang didasarkan pada kisah nyata.
